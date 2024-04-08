PhD position in Marine Technology - Crashworthy Ship Structures
2024-04-08
Are you the PhD candidate who wants to contribute to new knowledge and solutions on the future design requirements of crashworthy ship structures for commercial ships powered by small modular reactors?
Information about the research project
Design of crashworthy ship structures is a research discipline within marine structural engineering that has again received increased attention. Autonomous ships/navigation, increased ship traffic density along the coasts, and passive protection of parts of the hull structure for cargo or machinery room are some examples where a crashworthy structure is needed.
The PhD candidate will work on a research project to investigate barriers within regulations for ship design/construction and propose solutions for commercial ships if small modular reactors (SMR) are introduced. The SMRs must be located safely in the ship. The side-shell and bottom structures must, therefore, be protected against ship collision and grounding accidents. Different alternatives for crashworthy structure designs will be investigated and compared using the finite element (FE) method by simulation of ship-to-ship collision and grounding events. The results from the FE simulations will be assessed with respect to each structure's structural integrity, focusing on energy absorption (accidental limit state) and contribution to the ship's global strength (ultimate limit state). Optimization analysis may be performed for the most "promising" structure design. The PhD candidate will conduct the research in close collaboration with industry partners that are considering installing SMRs in commercial ships and with NTNU (Norway), which has an ongoing project on the same topic.
Information about the division
The division of Marine Technology conducts research and education centred primarily around the professional understanding and technical development of methods and models within the fields of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering. The core research areas span ship design, marine structures, hydrodynamics, safety and reliability, and maritime operations Research activities are performed within both basic sciences to advance the understanding of the physics controlling the design and operation, as well as applied sciences in, e.g. simulation tools to support a designer, advance the regulations and provide models for ship operations. Another important challenge is how to derive reliable metocean parameters for practical applications, such as a ship's energy performance monitoring when sailing at sea. Safety and energy efficiency in ships are at the core of the research and education, and we work closely with different industry partners to ensure a high relevance and promote utilisation. The division is responsible for educating Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers within the international master's program Mobility Engineering at Chalmers.
Information about the the department
The department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2) conducts fundamental and applied research in all modes of transport to achieve sustainable technological solutions. M2 holds one of Sweden's most extensive simulator centre for navigation and propulsion of ships, as well as world class laboratories for experimental studies. The department also offers and contributes to bachelor and master programs in areas such as Shipping, Automotive and Mechanical Engineering to mention a few. In addition, professional education is performed on both a national and international level, with specific designed mission training for different social actors, within our ambition for a lifelong learning. The department continuously strives to establish a cooperation between academia, industry, and society, with a great focus on utilization. M2 is characterized by an international environment with employees and students from around the world, as well as outstanding research and world-class education.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
