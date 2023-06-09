PhD position in Inverse design of nanoresonators for quantum optomechanics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for a PhD position targeting inverse design for optimizing the mechanical and optical performance of nanomechanical resonators for use in quantum optomechanics. This research is part of a larger project (2023-2028) aimed at realizing optomechanical systems reaching deep into the quantum regime. You will be part of a newly formed team of PhD students and postdocs in local theoretical and experimental groups working towards a common goal. For this PhD project, we seek a candidate with an interest in theory and computation. We are looking for someone who wishes to work theoretically in the field of optomechanics, while still maintaining close contact with experiments.
Project description
Quantum optomechanics is a vibrant field spanning multiple physics disciplines. This PhD project focuses on implementing advanced inverse design methods, utilizing artificial neural networks, to optimize mechanical performance while maintaining a high optomechanical coupling. Your focus will initially be on designing structures that minimize dissipative contributions. The research will be carried out together with researchers in the division working on inverse design for improving the optomechanical coupling. The second stage of the project aims to integrate the two approaches into a single framework.
The PhD project is one of several within the recently funded 5-year Wallenberg project "Light strongly interacting with mechanical motion: Nonlinear quantum optomechanics with photonic crystal-based nanomechanical resonators", and the designs will be fabricated and tested by experimental groups at Chalmers. You will be embedded in the Condensed Matter and Materials Theory division, a research group tackling questions ranging from nanomechanics to optics and quantum physics. Chalmers University of Technology is a leading research institution in nanoscience and hosts one of Europe's largest and most well-equipped clean rooms dedicated to nanofabrication, as well as state-of-the-art high-performance computing equipment.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies. This includes developing scientific concepts and communicating research results both verbally and in writing. In addition to the research project, you will also take graduate courses within the graduate school of Physics. Most of your time will be devoted to your own research and competence development, but you may also be involved in teaching and other departmental duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
A PhD position at Chalmers is a full-time, time-limited research position and an opportunity to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry. We offer a competitive salary, excellent working conditions, and access to world-class facilities and infrastructure.
Qualifications
The applicant should have, or expect to soon obtain, a M.Sc. degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in in physics or an equivalent degree in a related subject area. Knowledge of solid mechanics, machine learning and neural networks, electromagnetism/optics and quantum mechanics is advantageous. The applicant should be interested in working with computational physics as a large portion of the work will be of numerical nature.
You will be expected to take initiative, work independently when needed, demonstrate creativity, and take responsibility for your work. You also need to be able to disseminate results and knowledge within the scientific community and to a broader public. To that end, the applicant should have good command of both spoken and written English.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please CLICK HERE.
Application deadline: July 22, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Andreas Isacsson
Email: andreas.isacsson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7865600