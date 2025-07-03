PhD position in high-throughput microanalysis of recycled aluminium
2025-07-03
Join the cutting-edge RAM3 project: Unlocking the Potential of Recycled Aluminium through Machine Learning, High-Throughput Microanalysis, and Computational Mechanics. We are offering a PhD position focused on high-throughput microanalysis to reveal how tramp elements introduced during recycling impact microstructure and properties in aluminium mega-castings.
About us
The PhD position is placed at the Division of Materials and Manufacture
We employ a range of technologies - powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and material removal - and a range of advanced characterisation techniques. Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives.
About the research project
The current PhD position is one out of four within the project RAM3. The aim of the project is to enable the broad application of recycled aluminium in high-value products produced through mega-casting. The main goal of the PhD project is to develop high-throughput microanalysis methods to reveal how tramp elements introduced during recycling impact microstructure and properties in aluminium mega-castings.
As a PhD student, you will be supported by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in materials characterisation, computer vision, computational modelling, and machine learning.
The other PhD positions connected to the project are: PhD Student Position in Generative AIPhD in computational modelling
RAM3 is a WASP-WISE NEST project
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE programme will be a part of the WISE Research School
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits in Materials Science, Engineering Physics, or a related field*
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Documented experience (education/courses or thesis project) in advanced microstructure characterisation.
• Documented experience (education/courses or thesis project) in metallic materials.
• Interest in machine learning.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience with cast aluminium and electron microscopy is a strong advantage.
What you will do
• Develop and apply advanced microanalytical techniques to accurately characterise recycled aluminium alloys
• Develop new knowledge on how the tramp elements impact the microstructure and properties of recycled aluminium
• Collaborate with a number of PhD students working on complementary projects on computational mechanics, computer vision, and machine learning based materials modelling
• Communicate your research by presenting your results in scientific journals and at international conferences
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms
• The PhD positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers benefits
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here
Application procedure
For information about the applications procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
