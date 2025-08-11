PhD position in genetics and methane emissions in dairy cows
2025-08-11
PhD position with focus on the genetics behind methane emissions in dairy cows Växa, in collaboration with the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), is seeking a highly motivated industry PhD student to join a cutting-edge research initiative focused on the genetics of methane emission traits in dairy cattle. The overarching goal is to develop an environmental index that supports the selection of animals with reduced methane production, contributing to more sustainable livestock systems. Methane is the greenhouse gas emitted from agriculture activities that contributes most to climate impact, and cattle is responsible for a large part of this methane emission in Sweden. By identifying candidate animals for breeding with genetic potential for low methane production it is expected to be possible to reduce methane production through selective breeding. This PhD project will be conducted in close collaboration with the Nordic Genetic Evaluation and will focus on the integration of methane traits into the Nordic breeding goal. The research will investigate different trait definitions for greenhouse gas emissions, including methane (CH), CO, and residual methane, and assess their genetic parameters and potential proxy traits. The project will also investigate how methane emissions vary across lactation and their associations with other traits of interest. The project is closely linked to SustAinimal, a knowledge centre where > 20 organisations collaborate to develop the role of animals in future food production systems. As a PhD student you will be part of SustAinimal Academy, where you will interact with an active group of early career scientists working on a range of projects. This will add further breadth and system perspective to your PhD studies as well provide you with great networking opportunities. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a shared national and global responsibility. Växa plays an active role in the Global Methane Genetic (GMG) initiative, which promotes international collaboration to reduce methane emissions in red dairy cattle breeds. As part of this effort, methane registration data will be shared among project partners to support joint genetic evaluations and the development of harmonized trait definitions. Tasks As a PhD student you will contribute to the development of innovative strategies for cross-country data sharing and integration and will conduct research on climate and sustainability traits relevant to practical breeding programs. This includes evaluating the utility of different trait definitions and exploring the economic and societal implications of incorporating methane traits into breeding goals. Examples of tasks include: * Handling and analysis of large datasets with individual cow farm registrations (ex. Methane, milk yield etc.) * Apply already developed methods for data sharing and integration at national and international level. * Estimate variance components of methane production traits and proxies. * Estimate breeding values for methane production traits * Analysis of alternative breeding goals considering climate traits and feed strategies to reduced methane production. * Participation in collaborations with other research groups (both nationally and internationally) * Presentation of results in writing and orally, both internally and at conferences. The project aims to translate research finding into practical implementations and is well suited for a candidate with a background in animal genetics or related fields who is passionate about creating practical solutions that contribute to a sustainable future for animal breeding. Great emphasis is placed on curiosity, problem-solving skills and interest, as well as documented experience in data analysis, programming and statistics.
Eligibility for doctoral studies: The successful candidate will be registered for their PhD at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) and have access to the same facilities, courses and opportunities as regular PhD students. Applicants have basic eligibility for third cycle education if he or she has taken a second cycle qualification or has completed course requirements of at least 240 higher education credits, including at least 60 higher education credits at second cycle education. Upper secondary school grades equivalent to English B/English 6 are a basic requirement. Selection among applicants meeting the requirements is made with reference to written application including curriculum vitae, copies of degrees and transcripts of academic records, one copy of the dissertation for master's or undergraduate degree, a list of at least two references familiar with the applicant's qualifications, certified knowledge of the English language and an interview. Please observe that applicant/s chosen to participate in an interview shall hand in certified true copies of certificates, diplomas and transcripts from previous studies at an internationally recognized higher education institution (university or university college) and transcripts in connection to the interview. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, we require a certified copy of the page in your passport with your personal data and photography. Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/postgraduate-studies/
The following experience and knowledge are requirements for the position: * A solid background in quantitative genetics and statistics * Practise experience in at least one of the programming languages (e.g., R, Python, or similar) * Experience in handling and analyzing large-scale phenotype and genotype datasets. * Familiarity with genetic evaluation methods, including estimation of variance components and breeding values. * Knowledge of genomic prediction methods is highly desirable. * Ability to work independently and collaboratively in national and international research environments. To thrive in this position, you have: * A proactive mindset with the ability to work independently and take initiative * A collaborative spirit and interest in interdisciplinary and international research * Motivation to translate scientific findings into practical applications for the livestock industry * Good written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English, with the ability to clearly convey complex scientific ideas to both academic and industry... Ersättning
