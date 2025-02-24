PhD position in Functional Covalent Framework Materials
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The family of framework materials, including COFs, MOFs, HOFs, etc., represents one of the most important creations in modern materials science. This position will involve you in this cutting-edge research field, and give you the opportunity to push the boundary of knowledge. The systematic PhD training will equip you with the latest skills to become a qualified material scientist, and to excel in your future career.
Project overview
The Yang Group is a materials science based research team in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, which has established academic strengths in the field of fundamental and applied research within chemistry and chemical engineering. The research activities will be conducted in the Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry, where we pursue high-standard scientific research in organic/medicinal chemistry, theoretical chemistry, biophysical chemistry, optical spectroscopy, electrophoresis, nanotechnology, analytical chemistry and energy/electron transfer reactions. The span of potential applications is extremely wide: from life sciences to materials sciences.
The research in Yang Group focuses on framework materials, such as covalent organic frameworks (COFs). By combining chemistry and engineering strategies, we develop functional frameworks with versatile built-in nanochannels for various transporting abilities.
The aim of this position is to develop novel building blocks, connections, and topologies for creating new framework species. While enriching the family of framework materials, the research will emphasize the design for the application of the materials for societal sustainability. You are expected to synthesize the functional building blocks, highly crystalline frameworks, and develop applications. Knowledge of organic chemistry is necessary for the project.
Main responsibilities
• Pursue the doctoral studies by developing your concept about framework materials, skills for materials synthesis and characterizations, and ability to produce new knowledge of your expertise.
• Teach at Chalmers' undergraduate level.
• Synthesize and characterize new framework materials with targeted functionalities.
• Participate in academic communication, in form of workshops, conferences, and publishing in scientific journals.
Qualifications
• Strong interest in scientific research
• Master degree in organic chemistry or similar
• Good communication skills
• Good written and spoken English
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-05-01
For questions, please contact:,
Yizhou Yang, Assistant Professor,Yizhouy@chalmers.se
Marcus Wilhelmsson, Professor, Marcus.wilhelmsson@chalmers.se
Jenny Hörlyk, HR-partner,Jenny.horlyk@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9183171