PhD position in flexible x-ray detectors for medical diagnostics
2025-03-03
Are you curious about nanoscience and eager to explore its applications in energy, quantum technology, and healthcare? Join our team at the Division of Nano- and Biophysics, where we develop advanced electron microscopy techniques to study materials at the atomic level. With access to world-class research facilities, we innovate at the intersection of nanophysics and biophysics to uncover new insights into material structure and properties.
About us
The division of Nano- and Bio Physics is working at the forefront of advanced electron microscopy studying materials for future energy, quantum and health applications. We also combine world-class infrastructures, including the access to Chalmers Material Analaysis Laboratory and MC2 clean room with our own method developments to expand and tailor our research capabilities. Our specific mission for the method development is to innovate available technological toolboxes at the interface of nanophysics and biophysics and in particular for site specific correlation between material structure and properties reaching the atomic level.
About the research project
At Chalmers University of Technology, research in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology is carried out in a broad range of activities. Chalmers' researchers deal with basic research on the unique chemical and physical phenomena that prevail at very small dimensions, and promote the development of technologies that utilise these phenomena. The reasearch will be carried out within the framework of a collaboration project with Linköping University and Uppsala University entitled " Flexible X-ray detectors based on novel high-Z covalent organic frameworks". The project is funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applicants with the following qualifications:
• A Master 's degree in Physics, Nanotechnology, Material science, or related fields.
• Experience in/or knowledge of Electron microscopy, solid state physics
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience in the following areas is beneficial but not required:
• Experience of electron microscopy, diffraction and spectroscopy
What you will do
As a PhD student, you will have the opportunity to shape your research project while receiving guidance and support. This research project focuses on the functional structure of X-ray detectors based on organic frameworks with heavy atoms, with applications in diagnostics, including medical imaging. The fine details of the material structure determine its properties. The selected candidate will collaborate with experts in organic material synthesis, optoelectronic devices, and spectroscopy techniques.
The role will include:
• Taking courses at an advanced level within the Graduate schools of Physics and Materials Science.
• Developing your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
In this role, you will gain valuable experience in a dynamic and collaborative research environment. Whether you envision a future in academic research, driving technological advancements in industry, or launching your own start-up, this position provides a strong foundation for your career.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
In the first step of the application process we will ask you to indicate two names of personal references we can contact during the evaluation process. (No reference letters are required at the stage of the application).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: April 22, 2025
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Prof. Eva Olsson, Physics, eva.olsson@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
