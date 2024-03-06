PhD position in ecology - plant-microbe interactions
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
Description:
Plant associated microbes hold great potential for improved plant health and nutrition. We are looking for a a highly motivated candidate to carry out a project that will provide a mechanistic understanding of plant-microbe interactions. The project will test the effects of environmental changes on plant-associated microbial communities by carrying out both lab and field experiments and by using advanced molecular and data processing methods.
Qualifications:
The candidate is expected to have a degree (MS) in biology, ecology, microbiology or molecular biology or equivalent. We are particularly looking for a candidate who enjoys working both in the field and laboratory. Experience in using molecular techniques, bioinformatics and statistics will be an advantage. The candidate should also have good communication and writing skills in English.
The application must include a cover letter, describing the candidate's research interests, experiences and motivation to apply for the position. The applicant may also include other documents such as a certificate of English language proficiency (e.g. IELTS, TOEFL test scores), proof of research experience etc.
Place of work:
Uppsala.
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years).
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-04-01.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
