PhD position in design, processing and characteri...

PhD position in design, processing and characterization of oral solid pharmaceutics
The Anette Larsson group at Chalmers Univeristy of Technology has a long tradition in research on controlled release formulations based on cellulose derivatives and design of new functionalitises based on bio-based materials. This PhD student will work close with the other PhD students in group. The aim of the project is to design the structure of materials during extrusion and by the structures tune the drug release rate.
Project description
We are looking for a PhD candidate who will focus on development of novel cellulose based formulations where the structure of the materials are achieve during extrusion and designed in such a way that the drug release rate can be tuned.
Today, the Pharma industry are looking for new ways using continoues manufacturing and at the same time there is a aim of using more non-fossil based excipients to control the drug release rate. All together this gives further challenges, in addition to the demand of having a process methods that are robust for a large window of drug properties. It his here this position comes in, with the aim to meet these challenges.
The project will combine theoretical and experimental work in the crossroad of pharmaceutical technology, polymer technology, and applied physical chemistry. The work will be performed in a multidisciplinary team and will comprise research, communication of the results via publications and conference presentations, teaching and supervision of BSc/Msc students.
Information about the division and the department
The position is located at the division Applied Chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology. The position will include collaboration with Applied Physics. The general aim is to develop novel extruded bio-based materials with new controlled drug release functions, which in the second step can be printed using fused deposition modelling. The project will have regular meeting and present the progress for participants from different groups Chalmer Univeristy of Technology, as well as AstraZeneca.
Major responsibilities
The main responsibilities of the PhD candidate, together with the team, will be to investigate possibilities of developing novel matrials based on extrusion of celluolose based materials to gain a formulation platform for controlled drug release. This will be useful knowledge to accomplish design experimental studies using different formulations and process parameters. The focus of the work will be to gain fundamental understanding of the development of structures during the extrusion, characterize the structures using advanced microscopic and scattering methods, and connect the structures to the drug release rates.
The results will be disseminated through project meetings, workshops, scientific publications and conference presentations.
Qualifications
The PhD candidate should have a MSc in Polymer technology, Pharmacetutical technology, Chemistry, Material science or equivalent.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230719 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-31
For questions, please contact:
Prof Anette Larsson, Applied Chemistry, anettel@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
