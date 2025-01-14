PhD position in building hybrid quantum systems of atoms and motion
In the Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory, we will use nanofabricated devices to create interfaces between cold atoms, light and motion. If you have a passion for collaborative, hands-on, experimental research and want to learn advanced technical skills ranging from nanofabrication to atomic and optical physics, this is for you!
Project overview
In this project, you will use and develop photonic integrated circuits and mechanical oscillators with ultralow loss fabricated in the Chalmers cleanroom. We will use the tools of atomic physics to cool and trap atoms and couple their quantum states to light and mechanical motion. The systems we develop are exquisite spin sensors with applications in biosensing and material characterization that can be used to develop the drugs and materials of the future. The project is supervised by Dr. Nils Johan Engelsen.
About the Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory
The Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory is a new laboratory at Chalmers. We are an international and dynamic group of researchers working in a collaborative and supportive environment. Our main aim is to create quantum states of motion to probe quantum physics at the macroscopic scale. The world-class nanofabrication facilities at Chalmers support our research and we have newly renovated laboratories in the Microtechnology and Nanoscience Department.
Major responsibilities
• Conduct world-leading research
• Develop your technical and transferrable skills
• Collaborate with a diverse and international group
• Design, construction and operation of new and complex experiments
• Learn all the skills necessary to lead a research project.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements:
• A Master's degree (or equivalent, 240 higher education credits) in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, Photonics, or Electrical Engineering. Exceptional candidates with a Bachelor's degree may be considered.
• Proficiency in written and spoken English.
Meritorius skills and experience:
• Experimental atomic physics
• Optics and photonics
• Nanofabrication
• Nanomechanics
• Ultrahigh vacuum systems.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
Required documents:
• CV
• Curriculum Vitae
• Details of previous employments, leadership roles, or positions of trust
• Contact information for two references.
• Personal statement
• 1-3 pages introducing yourself
• Description of your relevant experience (e.g., education, thesis work, or research activities)
• Your career aspirations and future research goals
• Other documents:
• Copies of Bachelor's and/or Master's thesis
• Attested copies of completed education, grades, transcripts and certificates (e.g., TOEFL results, if applicable).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 16 March, 2025
Contact information
For questions regarding the position, please contact:
Dr. Nils Johan Engelsen
Email: nils.engelsen@chalmers.se
Phone: +46-31-772-21-08
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
