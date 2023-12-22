PhD: Model systems to probe lipid vesicle uptake and cargo delivery
At the Holme group, within the Division of Chemical Biology, Department of Life Sciences, we combine knowledge in biology, chemistry and physics to study nanocarriers formulated from lipids. We characterise the composition and distribution of lipid molecules in synthetic and naturally occurring nano-particles (including synthetic vesicles and extracellular vesicles produced by cells), analyse their structure from the ensemble to single molecule level, and apply our findings to design new nanocarriers to study, diagnose and treat a range of diseases.
We place particular focus on using neutron and X-ray scattering techniques to characterise the membrane biophysics and morphology of these self-assembled lipid structures.
Project description
You will work on developing model cell membranes and studying their interactions with lipid vesicles. The membranes, particles and their interactions will be characterised using microscopy and lab-based nanoparticle characterisation tools as well as neutron and X-ray scattering techniques. The goal of the project is to uncover the mechanisms of interactions of model cell membranes with vesicles and other lipid-based nanoparticles with varying morphology and chemical composition, to shed light on their mechanisms of interaction and cargo delivery.
Information about the division
You will work within a multidisciplinary team with expertise in physics, biology and chemistry, based in the Division of Chemical Biology, Department of Life Sciences. At ChemBio, we are a team of seven research groups working on diverse research topics, combining protein engineering, synthetic chemistry, and state-of-the-art biophysical methods (spectroscopy, live cell imaging and nanotechnology) to address cutting-edge questions in biology and meet medical challenges related to human health.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a Masters degree in Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biophysics, Microbiology or similar. Hands on experience with membrane biophysics, nanoparticle formulation methods, cell biology, experiments at large scale facilities and programming language Python is advantageous.
Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the work, you are expected to have good collaboration skills and be able to communicate fluently in English, both orally and in writing. Since some of our work takes place at facilities abroad, the successful candidate must be able to travel to UK, France, Germany and Switzerland.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230805 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-03-10
For questions, please contact:
Margaret Holme, Assistant Professor, Chemical Biology, holmema@chalmers.se
, +46 76 159 3003
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
