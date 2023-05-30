PhD Internship on New Generation Control Platform - Cloud and Fog Computing
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Corporate Research Center in Sweden is located in Västerås, about 100 kilometers west of Stockholm. Together with our colleagues in other R&D centers, we develop technologies for future products and services of ABB's core businesses.
The fast progress of cloud/fog computing has demonstrated advantages in flexibility, computation power, friendliness to artificial intelligence, and life cycle cost reduction in many industrial applications. However, the computation latency, jitter, and security concerns are still major obstacles against deployment of time-critical control systems over cloud/fog computing. The task of this project is to integrate, evaluate, and improve new generation control platform over cloud/fog computing with specific interests of time-critical control use cases.
Research questions:
What are the performances of the best-of-the-art progresses in academia and industry on this topic? How to further improve performances and practical applicability on industry grade software and hardware? How to generalize the novel methods in broader industrial control contexts?
Deliverables:
• Demonstrator of the baseline solution in an established testbed
• Proposal of improvements by novel features and methods
• Demonstrator of the proposed improvements
• Scientific publications (desirable)
Practical arrangement:
• 1 position is open
• Start: between Jun 2023 and Sep 2023
• Duration: 9 months (can be discussed case-by-case)
• Place: ABB CRC (Västerås), fully on-site
• ABB will cover accommodation in Västerås
Your responsibilities
You will closely work in a team of experienced researchers, focusing on the specific challenges:
Expand the existing testbed to more control use cases
Integrate newly received software and hardware building blocks
Refine the existing hybrid model-based and data-driven control with friction estimation and compensations
Systematic performance benchmarking and correlation between computing and control settings
Extract generic knowledge that can be applied in other use cases
Your background
Suitable for PhD students in computer science, automatic control, applied physics, robotics, ICT, electrical or mechanical engineering, or other relevant subjects, with the following competences:
Strong skills in software and hardware integration
Good knowledge about control theories
Good knowledge about machine learning
Basic knowledge about cloud/fog computing
Basic knowledge about model identification and optimization
Basic experience in PLC programing
Basic skills in Matlab or Python for control systems and machine learning
Shared requirements are:
Strong interests in developing new practical skills
Good problem solving, self-driven, and a team-player attitude
Good spoken and written English
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
More information: Recruiting Manager Linus Thrybom, +46 730 80 99 06, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +467 6806 0011; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +467 0632 8547, Union: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +467 0330 7540. Any other questions, please contact Zhibo Pang (pang.zhibo@se.abb.com
) and Alf Isaksson (alf.isaksson@se.abb.com
).
Positions are filled continuously. Combine the following documents into one PDF file and apply online, via ABB career page: your CV, academic transcripts, a cover letter in English and representative reports or publications that can show your competences
Welcome to apply until 12.06.2023!
7833280