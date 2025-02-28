PhD in recruitment and equality in science and engineering education
2025-02-28
What does policy and practice for recruitment to university STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education look like, and what are the consequences for equality and social justice? Much research and initiatives to counter inequitable participation in STEM has focused on students' perceptions and experiences. There is a need for research that directs attention to social structures, including the connections between societal and political ideas, recruitment activities, and the experiences of students and young people. We seek candidates interested in researching this important area.
About the research project
This PhD project will focus on understanding the arena for broadened recruitment and participation in STEM university education, from policy to practice. Patterns of participation in STEM disciplines are inequitable, including a lack of gender equality and representation of marginalized populations. Research has often focused on student experiences and social norms influencing equality, but we see a need for research that aims at understanding the role of other actors and factors in this arena. The goal is to understand how the problem of equal participation in STEM is represented in these other contexts, and what practices follow from this. This includes political policymaking, university organisation, and concrete outreach activities. We envision a PhD project that focuses on some part of this arena, using research approaches that could include for example textual/discourse analysis, interviews, participant observation and co-creative methods. The exact design of the project will be decided by the student together with the supervisors.
Information about the division and the department
You will be part of the Division for Engineering Education Research at the Department of Communication and Learning in Science, and join our graduate school Communication and Learning in STEM. At the division, we conduct research and education with a focus on teaching and learning, particularly in higher technical education. You will contribute to our research theme focusing on Critical perspectives on identities, policies and practices in Higher Education, and be part of a group of researchers working on questions of broadened participation in STEM education. There are ample possibilities for collaborations and networking with national and international researchers in the field.
Main responsibilities
As a PhD student, your primary responsibility will be to conduct doctoral research while completing relevant coursework. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching or other duties corresponding to 20% of working hours.
Key responsibilities include:
• Designing and conducting literature reviews, research plans, and empirical studies, independently and in collaboration with supervisors and others
• Communicating research findings through written reports, presentations, seminars, and conferences.
• Collaborating on writing scientific articles, which will form the basis of your doctoral thesis.
• Participating in teaching and departmental duties, which may account for up to 20% of your working hours.
• The doctoral program is designed to lead to a PhD within four years of full-time study. However, with teaching duties included, the position is expected to span five years.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To be qualified for this position, the applicant should have:
• A master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. This includes educational sciences, teacher education, natural sciences, engineering, and a broad range of social sciences.
• Some experience and interest in the questions and possible research approaches related to the research project, including an interest in connecting theory and practice for understanding the relationships between science, politics, power and social justice.
• Fluent level of English, both in verbal and written communication.
The following experiences will strengthen your application:
• Experience of qualitative research methods, including for example textual analysis, interviews, participant observation, action research, thematic analysis, discourse analysis, policy analysis.
• Experience in practical work around student recruitment, informal science learning, or STEM education.
• Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish (Chalmers offers Swedish language courses).
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application is made on Chalmers website.
Application deadline: 2025-04-11
For questions, please contact:
Anders Johansson,anders.l.johansson@chalmers.se
