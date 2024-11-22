PhD in Material science challenges in realistic loading of railway steels
2024-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
Are you fascinated by the secrets of the strongest steels? Are you interested in learning how to use and develop the materials science toolbox to better explain and characterise materials performance? Are you ready to work in a strong team to achieve challenging goals? Then you could be a good candidate for this project!
Project description
You will work in the Materials Technology Research Group in the Division of Engineering Materials at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. Together with the Division of Materials and Manufacture, we maintain a well-equipped laboratory and also have access to complementary equipment within the Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL) and outside Chalmers when useful. The project is part of the activities within the Swedish National Centre of Excellence in Railway Mechanics CHARMEC with strong links to the EU project Europe's Rail. Collaboration is expected both within the CHARMEC group and with other European research groups.
The project focuses on the materials science behind deformation, stress, and cracking in wheel and rail surfaces, including methods to simulate operational loading in the lab. These studies are crucial for material selection, maintenance strategies, and lifespan prediction. Repeated rolling contact loading creates a highly deformed microstructure near the contact surfaces, increasing strength but also causing anisotropy and fracture susceptibility. Cracks, such as head checks in rails and RCF cracks in wheels, often originate in this layer.
Key methods include biaxial (axial-torsional) testing, Digital Image Correlation (DIC), and optical and electron microscopy (SEM), with potential for advanced TEM and synchrotron experiments in collaboration with DTU and ESRF. Building on previous successful projects, this work aims to advance sustainable and competitive rail transport.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility as a PhD student is to carry out your own research. This includes reviewing current knowledge in the field, identifying research gaps and research strategies, performing and analysing experiments, developing scientific concepts and communicating research results both orally and in writing.
The funding provided from CHARMEC and related EU projects comes with some reporting and research direction obligations, but also allows for curiosity driven research as long as it benefits the application in the long run. As part of the role, you will also attend advanced courses within the Graduate School of Materials Science and teach undergraduate courses and other duties. You will be employed by Chalmers on a full-time temporary basis.
Qualifications
An appropriate background is a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering or Applied Physics with a focus on Materials Science or similar.
You have excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English. Your reading and writing skills will be highly valued. Communication skills in Swedish would be an advantage.
You have a genuine interest in designing, performing and analysing experiments, and relating the results to theory to solve complex problems. You will work independently and take responsibility for the progress and quality of your work, but you will also work collaboratively and interact with research students in related disciplines. Finally, you will be involved in the dissemination of results and knowledge within existing and new networks.
Contract terms
This PhD position is a full-time temporary employment for 5 years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-01-07
For questions, please contact:
Prof Johan Ahlström, IMS Engineering Materials,Johan.ahlstrom@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
