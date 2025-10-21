PhD in Environmental Assessment with specialisation in Env. Chemistry
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2025-10-21
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
PhD student in Environmental Analytical Chemistry Focusing on biochar-based treatments for removing micropollutants from wastewater and machine learning modeling
Research subject: Environmental assessment, with specialisation in environmental chemistry
Description:
We are seeking a PhD student who will work on the development of biochar-based treatment technologies for the removal of pharmaceuticals and other organic micropollutants (OMPs) from wastewater effluent. The research will focus on: predicting the occurrence and behavior of OMPs in aquatic environments using machine learning approaches; assessing the capacity of biochar for OMP removal from reclaimed water under realistic flow conditions; applying machine learning and advanced modelling to predict pharmaceutical breakthrough in biochar filters. The tasks of the doctoral student also include biochar characterization, environmental sampling and chemical analysis of OMPs (using LC-MS/MS), development and application of machine learning models, data processing and statistical evaluation, and publication of scientific papers. You will collaborate closely with process engineers and other researchers in an international, interdisciplinary team of senior scientists and PhD students.
Qualifications:
Applicants must hold an MSc in environmental/analytical chemistry, chemical engineering, environmental science, or an equivalent field. Specialisation towards analysis of organic micropollutants in water and experience with liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) are highly valuable merits. Data processing and visualization skills using statistical computing and graphics, e.g. R or MATLAB, are merits as well. Previous experience with chemical analytical laboratory work is desirable. Emphasis is also placed on personal characteristics, such as interpersonal skills, analytical and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently. Proficiency in English (spoken and written) is required.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-11-04.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Researcher
Oksana Golovko firstname.surname@slu.se Jobbnummer
9566838