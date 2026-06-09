PhD in chemistry with focus on enzymatic modification of hemicellulose
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-06-09
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Skara
, Oskarshamn
, Lysekil
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Molecular Sciences
Third-cycle subject area: Chemistry
Description of the doctoral project
Do you want to work in a project that aims to replace fossil sources with forest raw materials for the production of biomaterials? Are you interested in immersing yourself in molecular interactions at the atomic level with advanced analytical instruments? Do you want to work with a whole group of researchers who share these interests? If so, this could be a PhD position for you.
The overall goal of this PhD project is to enzymatically modify glycans from hemicellulose to produce bio-based crosslinkers for applications in adhesives, hydrogels and other crosslinked materials. However, many materials that we consider bio-based, such as wood fibreboards, hydrogels and stabilizers from non-fossil polymers, still rely on crosslinkers that have fossil origins and are often very harmful chemicals. Fibreboards for furniture, construction and insulation typically contain around 9% glue consisting of urea formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is classified as a known human carcinogen and its emissions from fibreboards are a major concern.
Oxidative enzymes will be used on hemicellulose substrates, such as xyloglucan and glucomannan, to obtain aldehyde and ketone functions on the sugar ring in parallel with a partial degradation to oligosaccharides. The expected result is a collection of non-toxic, bio-based crosslinkers that can potentially replace formaldehyde and similar fossil-based crosslinkers.
About the position
You will be part of a research group conducting research in organic chemistry and biotechnology with a focus on structural analysis of enzymes and carbohydrate substrates using NMR spectroscopy, as well as the development of new methods for studying interactions between proteins and carbohydrates using NMR spectroscopy.
The project includes a lot of laboratory work and will be carried out with an advanced level of characterization using NMR spectroscopy and mass spectrometry to be able to draw conclusions about the structural composition of the crosslinkers and the crosslinked materials. To achieve these goals while ensuring a productive and enriching environment, the project includes supervision in organic chemistry, enzymology and wood technology. The position also includes teaching up to 20% of the time.
Requirements
To meet the general entry requirements you must have:
been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification;
satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific entry requirements for the third-cycle courses and study programme in chemistry: To meet the specific entry requirements, you must have at least 60 HEC in chemistry-related subjects (general, analytical, inorganic, organic and physical chemistry as well as biochemistry). This must include a degree project and at least 30 HEC must be at second-cycle level.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate who has a master's degree in a field relevant to the position, for example in organic chemistry, biotechnology, molecular biology or equivalent. A focus on biochemistry or organic chemistry with experience in laboratory work are valuable merits, as are experience in NMR spectroscopy and/or protein expression and purification. Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities such as collaborative skills, analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to work independently. Good knowledge of English (both spoken and written) is required.
About us
You will be placed in the subject of organic chemistry at the Department of Molecular Sciences, SLU, Uppsala. The department consists of about 100 employees and, together with three other departments, forms an inspiring research environment at the BioCenter on the Ultuna campus in Uppsala. At the BioCenter there is broad expertise in plant biology, plant pathology, plant genetics, mycology, microbiology, food science, chemistry and biotechnology. We have access to advanced infrastructure such as a fermentation lab, advanced microscopy, X-ray diffraction, mass spectrometry and NMR spectroscopy. The department conducts research and teaching in chemistry, biotechnology, food science and microbiology. Our research projects include among other things enzymatic degradation of forest raw materials, production of fish feed from yeasts, programmed cell death in plants and biogas production. More information about the department is available at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/molecular-sciences/.
Read more about staff benefits and life as an SLU employee on https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Read more about third-cycle courses and study programmes onhttp://www.slu.se/utbildning/program-kurser/forskarutbildning/
Form of employment
Employment as a doctoral student (4-year programme).
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Scope:
100%
Location:
Uppsala
Start date:
Upon agreement, but no later than December 2026.
Application and selection:
Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is August 5, 2026.
Read more about the attachments that your application should include at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/how-can-i-become-a-doctoral-student/application/
Selection among eligible applicants is based on the documents attached to the application, and is carried out with regard to the applicant's ability to complete the programme within the allotted time.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
Note: This is a shortened version of the advertisement adapted to the Swedish Public Employment
Service's (Platsbanken) system. Please see the full advertisement on SLU's website: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/jobs-and-vacancies/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Associate professor
Gustav Nestor gustav.nestor@slu.se +4618673188 Jobbnummer
9955675