Apotek Hjärtat AB / Apotekarjobb / Älvsbyn2021-06-30Welcome to Hjärtat in Älvsbyn! We are looking for two pharmacists to our pharmacy. Maybe you are a couple, married or friends-we need the both of you for open Pharmacist positions at our pharmacy in beautiful Älvsbyn. You need to have a Master in Pharmacy within EU or equal education to apply. If you know some Swedish it's a strong merit.Älvsbyn is a small village in the north of Sweden with approximately 5000 residents. It's a great place to live if you love nature and being outdoors, you can enjoy both the Swedish mountains and see the northern light. The pharmacy in Älvsbyn has five employees, three pharmacists, one pharmacy manager and one pharmacy technician. They are now looking forward to welcoming two new colleagues to group! The opening hours at the pharmacy is Monday to Friday 10-18 and Saturdays 10-14.This is how a Pharmacist at Hjärtat works! As a Pharmacist at Hjärtat, you work alternately with professional advice and sales within prescriptions and self-care. As the talented customer-focused employee you are, you contribute to better health for our customers and the pharmacy's success.Two things will guide you, whichever Hjärtat pharmacy you work at: our working method and our values - Simplicity, Commitment and Entrepreneurship.This is you! We are looking for two Pharmacist with educations from countries within EU. You should have at least 2 years experience from working at a pharmacy in your home country. If you have some knowledge in Swedish it's a strong merit.As a person, you are positive, committed and like simple and new solutions in your everyday life. A clear advantage is that you have a large portion of humor because it always makes colleagues and customers happier and then the working day becomes so much more fun. With your good attitude, you are a team player and an ambassador for the whole Heart!Why become a part of Apotek Hjärtat? At Hjärtat, we offer you a job in an innovative company that grows! We are a flat organization where you will work closely with your colleagues and manager. As a pharmacist, you can be further developed in the roles of, among others, Pharmaceutical Manager, Pharmacy Manager and Sales Manager.If you get offered the position as Pharmacist in Älvsbyn you will start your employment with language training online for approximately 6 months. When you have reached a certain level of Swedish you will move to Älvsbyn and start working as a Pharmacist assistant while you get your Swedish pharmacist licence validated. When the licence is validated you will work as a Pharmacist full time.We at Hjärtat strive for an even gender distribution and see diversity as a strength. We therefore welcome applicants from all backgrounds! Recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis and as a result, the position may be filled before the last application date. Due to vacations, the applications will be handled in August. All external help with recruitment is denied.Varaktighet, arbetstidEnlig ök. Enlig ök.2021-06-30Enlig ök.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Apotek Hjärtat AB5838646