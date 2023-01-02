Pharmaceutical Material Scientist, AstraZeneca Got
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are searching for a Pharmaceutical Material Scientist to Astra Zeneca, Gothenburg
Do you want to work as a Pharmaceutical Material Scientist in a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business in Gothenburg? As a Pharmaceutical Material Scientist at Astra Zeneca you will provide input in the area of materials characterization during the development of drug products, and work together with a team determining physical properties on materials that are used during the development of, or finalized drug products. Does this sound like a job for you? Apply today!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Astra Zeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. Astra Zeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
This consulting assignment is to end of Dec 2023 on a temporary basis.
As a consultant at TNG you will:
* Have fun at work! Our consultants in 2020 gave us a satisfaction index (Employee Net Promoter Score) of 55 in connection with this year 's employee survey. A number that equates to "world class".
* Be personally supported and encouraged by your own consultant manager - all so that you get developed assignments in workplaces with exciting technology.
* Here you get the chance to exchange experiences and meet other consultants at various activities.
Your Responsibilities
The work includes characterization, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
The Bigger Picture
The advantages of being a consultant are many! Not only do you get to work with interesting companies and try many different tasks. You also get to broaden your network that you can benefit from throughout your future career
Our Expectations
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter.. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Affärsansvarig Rekryterare
Kathrine Jahnberg 0707-214214 Jobbnummer
7307890