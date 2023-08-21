Pharmaceutical Material Scientist
2023-08-21
Pharmaceutical Material Scientist / AstraZeneca Gothenburg / 4 months / Hays Life Science
Hays Life Science is now looking for a Pharmaceutical Material Scientist to join on an assignment at AstraZeneca Gothenburg for 4 months.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Materials Scientist within the Oral Product Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The assignment is to end of Dec 2023 on a temporary basis.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a scientist in Material Science who can provide input in the area of materials characterisation during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining physical properties on materials that we use during the development of, or finalised drug products. The work includes characterisation, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Minimum requirements:
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerised systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well-organised, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
