Pharmaceutical Material Scientist
2022-12-22
About the position
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Materials Scientist within the Oral Product Development team at our client in Gothenburg. The assignment is to end of Dec 2023 on a temporary basis.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a scientist in Material Science who can provide input in the area of materials characterization during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining physical properties on materials that we use during the development of, or finalized drug products. The work includes characterization, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Your profile
Minimum requirements:
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at our client via QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg for one year. During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
