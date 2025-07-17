Ph.D. Candidate in Sustainability Assessments of Food Systems
2025-07-17
Ensuring that food systems are both sustainable and resilient requires fundamental shifts in how food is produced, distributed, and governed. In recent years, a range of adaptation and mitigation strategies, as well as novel production methods, have been introduced. Yet, their broader sustainability impacts and systemic implications remain insufficiently understood.
We are now looking for a PhD candidate to contribute to the critical assessment of real-world and emerging food provisioning systems. The work will focus on evaluating sustainability outcomes, feasibility, and implementation pathways. A central part of the project involves developing and applying system dynamics models to capture the interconnections, feedbacks, and trade-offs that shape food system transitions over time.
About the Role As an industrial Ph.D. candidate, you will be employed by the Life Cycle Management group at IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute and affiliated with the Department of Sustainable Development, Environmental Science and Engineering (SEED) at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, within the Division for Sustainability Assessment and Management.
This is a 2.5-year position leading to a licentiate degree, with the potential to extend to a full Ph.D. (contingent on funding and performance). You will be embedded in a strong research environment and participate in several ongoing projects under the supervision of Adjunct Professor Michael Martin.
A central task in this position is to construct and analyze system dynamics models that explore the potential positive and negative sustainability implications of adaptation measures, upscaling, and implementation of circular production methods, complementing other methods such as life cycle assessment and qualitative scenario analysis.
Your backgroundWe are looking for candidates with a strong interest and demonstrated ability in systems thinking and dynamic modelling. Ideal applicants will have:
A Master's degree (or equivalent) in industrial ecology, systems engineering, agricultural sciences, sustainability science, or related fields.
Experience in or familiarity with system dynamics modelling (e.g., using tools like Vensim and Stella).
Additional experience in life cycle or sustainability assessment is considered a strong asset.
Comfort working in interdisciplinary research settings and across scales (technical, organizational, societal).
Excellent analytical, collaborative, and communication skills.
A high proficiency in written and spoken English, enabling scientific publishing and presentation.
Specific knowledge of novel food production systems (e.g., vertical farming, aquaponics, or circular production approaches) is advantageous.
What we offer youWe work in a creative and developmental environment where everyone has significant responsibility and excellent opportunities for personal and professional growth. As an employee at IVL, you'll be part of a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, innovation, and engagement. There's a great sense of community here, with activities like sports clubs, art associations, parties, pub nights, and more. We work in activity-based offices.
This is your opportunity to work with sustainability at a systems level-transforming models into real-world insights.
This is your opportunity to work with sustainability at a systems level-transforming models into real-world insights.

Welcome to apply. Submit your CV by clicking "Apply here." We will evaluate applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis during the application period, so don't wait to apply!
