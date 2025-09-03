Personlig assistent till pojke i Lund
Muhamed Osmani / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Lund Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Lund
2025-09-03
Verksamhetsbeskrivning / Place of Work
We have a position available within our family home, assisting our 13 year old son who has cerebral palsy.
Kommun: Lund
Arbetsuppgifter / Job Description
We are looking for a responsible, positive, non-smoking personal assistant to work with our 13 year old son. Our son is suffering from debilitating cerebral palsy! He is unable to take care of himself. He can not speak, walk or eat on his own accord. You will be working within the family home. This will include hospital visits (staying).
The position will include all aspects of daily life, including helping him with daily routines such as feeding using a pump, toileting, bathing, dressing and helping with his daily physiotherapy exercises.
Utbildning & Erfarenhet / Training & Experience
Previous work experience is a merit and not a must. It is helpful if you have experience with similar medical problems. Another meriting quality is for you to own a car and have knowledge of lung and breathing problems.
Mail:dayn73905@gmail.com
Adress
Flöjtvägen 20 B
Lund Ersättning
Ersättning Salary: Hourly payment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02
E-post: dayn73905@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Muhamed Osmani
Flöjtvägen 20b (visa karta
)
224 68 LUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9489966