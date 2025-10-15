Personalized Internet Ads Assessor - Swedish (SE)
Jobs Europe AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2025-10-15
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobs Europe AB i Karlstad
Seeking a freelance project that will allow you to work from home while making a difference in the world of technology? If you are someone who is passionate and enjoys staying ahead of the tech curve this part-time remote project with flexible working hours might be what you are looking for!
A Day in the Life of a Personalized Internet Ads Assessor:
In this role, you will be reviewing online advertisements by rating them on their relevance to the search terms used as well as providing feedback on their language and cultural relevance in order to improve their content, quality, and layout
Your ultimate goal will be to contribute towards making internet search and online advertising more relevant and interesting for millions of users, including yourself.
Join our team today and start putting your skills to work for one of the world's leading online advertising platforms while being a part of a supportive community that offers:
Access to complimentary mental health support benefits like free EAP and Mindfulness Apps.
Dedicated, responsive well-being team proactively offering well-being education each month, as well as quarterly initiatives.
TELUS Digital AI Community
Our global AI Community is a vibrant network of 1 million+ contributors from diverse backgrounds who help our customers collect, enhance, train, translate, and localize content to build better AI models. Become part of our growing community and make an impact supporting the machine learning models of some of the world's largest brands.
Qualification path
No previous professional experience is required to apply to this role, however, working on this project will require you to pass the basic requirements and go through a standard assessment process. This is a part-time long-term project and your work will be subject to our standard quality assurance checks during the term of this agreement.
Basic Requirements
Working as a freelancer with excellent communication skills with full professional proficiency in English and Swedish
Being a resident in Location for the last 3 consecutive years and having familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media, and cultural affairs in Sweden
Active use of Gmail, Google+, and other forms of social media and experience in the use of web browsers to navigate and interact with a variety of content
Daily access to a broadband internet connection, a smartphone (Android 4.1, iOS 8 or higher), and a personal computer with antivirus software to work on. You'll also need a Barcode Scanner application to be installed on your smartphone to complete certain tasks.
Assessment
In order to be hired into the program, you'll take a language assessment and an open book qualification exam that will determine your suitability for the position and complete ID verification. Don't worry, our team will provide you with guidelines and learning materials before your exam. You will be required to complete the exam in a specific timeframe but at your convenience!
Required language: Swedish Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20744". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
(org.nr 559370-9347) Arbetsplats
Telus Digital Ai Inc. Jobbnummer
9558453