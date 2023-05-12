Personal Care BU Leas
We are now looking for a Personal Care BU Lead for Unilever Nordics!
BUSINESS CONTEXT
The PC EU Business Unit is a EUR2bn business. We have 3 core categories and in most of them, we hold Category Leadership where we play.
With strong global and local competition, the innovation pace is high within the BPC market. This makes it important to - next to securing a strong and healthy core - unlock key demand- and on trend spaces timely to both drive and ride the wave of category growth.
As PC team, we will make our business in:
• Premium: building a core portfolio that is worth paying for
• Profitable: with focus on skin cleansing, simplification & profitable channels
• Positive: for people & planet
• Personal: as ONE team for our consumers & customers
MAIN JOB PURPOSE:
This role is an exciting opportunity for someone who is highly consumer and customer oriented, naturally curious, and able to think and act big. Someone who can think and act strategically on both brand, category and overall business level, and where relevant willing to disrupt the status-quo. We are looking for someone who can and at all times able to galvanize the energy of the organization and partner subside behind to build a strong, ambitious, and well-defined, clearly communicated agenda.
The PC lead is end-to-end responsible for Personal Care in the Nordics, leading the marketing- and & CSP teams. The role is also responsible for besides owning the NEU skin cleansing strategic agenda in North Europe (Nordics and Benelux).
What does it take to succeed in the role?
• Strong business- & people leader with growth mindset, with demonstrated ability to lead & motivate a cross-functional, cross-country team
• Performance management with strong business acumen, ensuring data driven decision making and trade off's
• Proven experience in delivering- & monitoring business objectives - identifying proactive solutions to possible performance issues
• Marketing professional - 6P and 5C, concept & communication development, Integrated Brand planning and innovation management
• Strong passion for understanding market/consumer needs
• Strong in prioritization and making choices across categories / brands / countries
• Stakeholder management & strategic influencing
• Operational rigor (perfect execution) and decision making in ambiguous circumstances
• Internal and external networking
