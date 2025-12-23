personal assistants (2) for our user in Gothenburg
2025-12-23
ABOUT THE JOB
We are now looking for committed personal assistants for our operations in Gothenburg.
ABOUT THE WORKPLACE
As a personal assistant, you work closely with the user and support them in their everyday life, which means that you are an important part of their lives. The work takes place in the users' homes and is adapted to their individual needs and wishes. Our goal is to create a safe and meaningful everyday life for our users.
YOUR JOB DUTIES
• Support the user in daily life, which may involve personal care, help with meals, household chores and leisure activities.
• Be a support during social activities and other important parts of everyday life.
• Collaborate with relatives and other professions to give the user the best possible support.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO:
• Have a genuine interest in helping people and creating security.
• Are responsible, responsive and flexible.
• Have good communication skills and a professional attitude.
• Have good knowledge of Swedish or English, both spoken and written.
• Have an education in healthcare and/or experience
• Speak Swedish or English
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Have experience and/or education in working with children with autism.
• Speaks language: Telugu
WE OFFER:
• A meaningful job where you make a difference in people's lives.
• Opportunity for skills development.
• Support and supervision from our experienced team.
• Secure employment conditions according to collective agreements.
CONTACT AND APPLICATION
Do you want to be part of our team? Send your application with CV and cover letter to info@veraassistans.se
or call us at 0764-22 00 85 for more information.
Address: Drottninggatan 38 411 07 Gothenburg
Website: www.veraassistans.se
We look forward to your application and hope that you want to join us in creating a better everyday life for our users!
Interviews are ongoing, so submit your application as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 (Last day to apply is 2026-01-31)
E-post: info@veraassistans.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. (This is a part-time job.)
Vera assistans AB
