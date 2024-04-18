Personal Assistant to MarlingYoga AB
Who are we?
MarlingYoga AB is an established YouTube Channel with 230 000 subscribers. We are producing a 15 minute yoga class every day, and in addition we produce two 30 minute and one 60 minutes class per week for our exclusive Patreon tier. We also do a few live and shorts on top of that each month.
About the position
We are hiring a Personal Assistant (PA) to our CEO and creator. Main responsibilities will be to assist in production of videos (filming and editing) on a weekly basis. You will be in charge of organizing schedules for our CEO and for all the social media, preparing outfits, recording videos, responding to comments on YouTube and Patreon. You will work closely with our Talent management agent at Freedom that is based in Manilla, why speaking Filipino and Cebuano fluently is a requirement for the position. We work closely together with a talent manager on YouTube, which will entail meetings in different timezones.
The job is of varied character, you will be incharge of everything from basic accounting and taking notes in important meetings to making sure the office and recording areas look great for recordings and meetings.
Requirements
We are looking for a prestige less person who is eager to take on tasks ranging from high and low and with a high degree in flexibility in terms of schedule.
Ideal candidate has an administrative and/or business degree and fluency in English as well as Filipino and Cebuano. Documented experience and knowledge of Elevenlabs is also key. An understanding and insight knowledge in the brand MarlingYoga and in Malin as a person is preferred as you will impersonate her in the responses on youtube.
You believe you are a highly organized and structured person with a flexible, curious and positive mindset. You have a good eye for what will work on video and are in general very solution oriented. You take initiatives, seek out knowledge and ways forward, and are used to work independently with a strong sense of responsibility and loyalty.
Start date 1 of July
If your interested in the position email the application to: marlingyoga@gmail.com
