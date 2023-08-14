Personal Assistant in Artist Studio
2023-08-14
Carsten Höller Studio is looking for a personal assistant to join our small team in Stockholm as soon as possible.
The artist's studio is looking for a highly motivated, dynamic problem-solver, with experience working in a high-paced environment and a strong ability to maintain a strict work ethic with a focus on multi-tasking. While the team works closely together, the candidate must feel comfortable being in charge of their own tasks and responsibilities.
Job description
Under the supervision of the Artist and the Studio Manager, the Personal Assistant will provide personalized support to the Artist as well as the Studio in a well-organised and timely manner. They will work on a variety of tasks related to facilitating the Artist's working life, as well as the smooth running of the Studio and its activities. Examples include managing travel arrangements; managing receipts for the accountant; sourcing supplies and service providers; providing support for colleagues, such as administrative support for the Studio Manager; producing presentations and other communications material.
Given the wide scope of Carsten Höller's art, tasks vary widely in nature, meaning that no day looks like the other. The candidate should feel comfortable in the face of new and possibly unexpected challenges.
Qualifications and experiences
Proven work experience as a personal assistant or similar.
An interest in the art world, particularly Carsten Höller's work, is preferable.
Excellent English language communication skills in speech and writing.
Discretion and confidentiality.
Service-mindedness and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Highly developed organizational skills with good attention to detail.
Ability to effectively work on multiple projects simultaneously; adaptability.
Excellent level of independence and initiative.
Driver license (valid in Sweden) is required.
Working knowledge of MS Office and the Adobe Suite.
English is required; Swedish is preferable; Additional languages are appreciated.
The job is based in Stockholm, Sweden, but the candidate must be prepared for the possibility of extended periods of travel.
Salary: based upon agreement.
Please submit your CV and cover letter including contact details for two references to info@carstenholler.com
We look forward to hearing from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: info@carstenholler.com
Carsten Höller AB
