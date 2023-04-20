Personal Assistant - Pharmaceutical Sciences
Are you a personal assistant that enjoys working with customers in a fast-paced environment and with an ability to multi-task? Would you like to work in an international, vibrant and dynamic setting in close collaboration with other PAs?
Pharmaceutical Sciences, Astrazeneca
Pharmaceutical Sciences was established in January 2016 and is now a team of 360 people across four sites (Gothenburg, Macclesfield, Cambridge, Boston), bringing a broad set of specialist skills and cutting-edge science to influence the design of new molecules and early clinical trials.
We are now looking for a skilled PA to join us at PharmSci. The role will be located at our R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. With more than 3 000 employees from over 70 different countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work.
The role:
You will provide full administrative support to Senior Managers as well as provide broader department support to a number of managers, and the staff at every level in the function.
Typical Responsibilities:
*
Provide PA support to Pharm Sci Senior leader/leaders. This includes calendar management to schedule both virtual and face to face meetings and prioritize calendar conflicts including across multiple international time zones. It also includes making multi-location domestic and international travel arrangements as well as expense reporting.
*
Purchasing and Invoicing: Create vendors, and raising POs in Coupa, as well as keeping track of payments.
*
Technology/IT: Maintain and develop expertise in appropriate IT, travel booking and communication systems and coach others where possible.
*
Schedule candidate interviews, and handle onboarding procedures for new hires
*
Effectively lead special projects and other duties as assigned
Essentials skills:
*
Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects/ tasks simultaneously and effectively, identifying high priority, urgent tasks for immediate action so that all activities are completed accurately and on time
*
Provide a high quality, professional support service, working independently without day to day direction
*
Establish and maintain a robust professional network across administrative teams within AstraZeneca on cross-functional and cross-organizational meetings, events, processes
*
Working flexibly with administrators in PhSci to divide task amongst the team making sure balancing the workload.
*
Able to challenge the status quo, think beyond the role and act upon opportunities to work more effectively
*
Experience handling sensitive information in a confidential and discrete manner
*
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish
We hope that you are a people person that likes to support various people with their different requirements and that you are a person that likes to be part of a collaborating team. Are you the right person there is absolutely room for learning and development within the role.
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and spark your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
Onsite position
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working give us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
Welcome with your application (CV and cover letter) no later than 8 May.
We will review the applications continuously so please apply as soon as possible.
