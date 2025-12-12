Permits and Rights Administrator - Luleå / Solna
2025-12-12
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a skilled Permits and Rights Administrator to support our planning and regulatory monitoring activities. In this role, you will ensure that the organization's interests are safeguarded in relation to urban development, environmental processes, and property rights.
Key Responsibilities:
Review, administer, and prepare formal statements in accordance with the Planning and Building Act and the Environmental Code-including comprehensive plans, detailed development plans, building permits, environmental permit cases, and matters related to protected areas.
Act as a coordinator within the organization during consultation processes, ensuring consistency and quality in internal responses.
Monitor and protect the company's facilities, land assets, and property rights-such as easements, utility rights, and other legal interests-by analyzing incoming planning and referral documents.
Collaborate with colleagues across the country as part of the Permits and Rights team, which provides internal legal support and manages permits, rights, and planning oversight.
Requirements:
University degree in land surveying, urban planning, building permit administration, legal studies, civil engineering, or a related discipline.
Strong analytical abilities and a solid understanding of planning and environmental legislation.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9642639