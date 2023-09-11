Performance object leader
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The section Emissions and Integration is at the core of the development of our internal combustion engines for conventional and alternative fueled trucks and buses. Our responsibility is to integrate engine, exhaust treatment and control system to meet existing and upcoming emission legislations with optimized properties for all our on road engines. Fuel consumption and CO2 is a top priority for us. Right now we are facing the challenge of new emission legislations in several of our major markets.
The group Combustion system diesel is responsible for developing diesel combustion system, engine and exhaust treatment system concepts and control strategies for the system for all our engine families. The emphasis of the project work in the group is in concept development phase. NMED is a group of senior and expert engineers with a significant impact on how the future combustion engine based powertrains will look like and perform.
Your role
As the performance object leader you will primarily work in concept development phase. The object Performance and Emissions consists of participants from many groups in powertrain development, and your job is to be the link to the project, engine development chief engineer teams and other object leaders from hardware and software groups.
One of your primary deliverables is to create draft object time plans for Performance and emissions, including hardware generations, software releases and system calibration deliverables to meet project needs including major testing campaigns such as summer and winter testing. This is a key input to the development projects.
You will also be part of the weekly test bed planning pulses, and work together with the other performance object leaders at our chief engineer groups to maintain the planning for performance and emissions testing. You are responsible for long term test bed allocation for the concept development performance groups.
Your profile
Collaboration and communication is an important part of your job. You work independently and structured. Previous experience from coordination or project/object management is a merit. You master English and preferably also Swedish. Knowledge about combustion engines, exhaust treatment, engine control systems or emission legislations is not a must-have. We have many experts in the fields to help you with the details.
We offer
To be part of an innovative team of very experience development engineers that has a significant influence on future combustion engine powertrain concepts. You will get a broad network throughout R&D and gain insights on how engine integration project plans are built up. Engine performance and emissions has a well established set of milestones and ways of working with a proven track record of delivering world class products.
Fredrik Lindström, section manager, 08-553 72 999
Kristina Willner, performance object leader, 08-553 83 027
Send in your application as soon as possible.Screening and interviews will be done continuously.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
