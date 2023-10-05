Performance Marketing Specialist
Telavox AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-10-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive partner within marketing with vast experience in GA4, Google Ads, and Social Media advertising? Then you might be our dream colleague!
About the job
Your main mission in the role as Performance Marketing Manager is to, together with the Field- and Partner Marketing Managers, design and execute digital performance marketing campaigns to find and attract new customers that will benefit from the Telavox solutions.
The key channels that will partly be under your responsibility will be both owned (for instance, but not exclusively: website (incl. management), email marketing) and paid (Social Media, SEM, ABM). You will plan and execute paid and organic campaigns and initiatives in all relevant digital channels, as well as track and optimize these on a continuous basis.
Another important responsibility in the role will be to take ownership of independent and internal reporting including Google Analytics, conversion optimization, tracking, and optimizations connected to the paid marketing channels.
The role also includes responsibilities for:
Tracking and analyzing channel performance and adjusting spend, strategies, and activities accordingly.
Actively take part in recurring operational planning and execution with Marketing Managers and stakeholders within the Rev.Ops team.
Proactively conduct analysis and subsequent recommendations from performance data in Google Analytics, in all markets where Telavox is active.
Own and handle UTM structure as well as Hubspot Campaign Structure
About you
To do well and have lots of fun in this role, you need to have demonstrated expertise and a strong track record in B2B performance marketing in a range of channels and at least some years of experience working with GA4, Google Ads, and Social Media advertising. If you have the Hubspot Marketing Software Certification and/or experience in website management (WordPress), it would be really awesome!
You are analytical and systematic and you have the ability to process large amounts of data, pinpoint behavioral trends, set up hypotheses, and test them in a structured way. As the opportunities for B2B performance marketing keep evolving, your passion and curiosity for performance marketing ensures that you stay up to date with the latest trends and developments within the area.
As a person, you are friendly, and have an eagerness to learn every day! We believe that having fun at work is the key to success and are excited to grow with new colleagues with an open mindset and lots of positive energy!
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your application as soon as possible. If there are any questions, please contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Linus Nilsson at linus.nilsson@telavox.com
.
Telavox is the place to be!
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.
Today we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.8b in revenue and +470 Telavoxers in nine countries. In addition to being part of an entrepreneurial and forward-thinking tech company, we can offer you a warm-hearted culture, legendary kick-offs, competence development, great career opportunities, and lots of fun! As we expand our operations, we are seeking a talented Price and Packaging Specialist to join our team in Malmö.
Learn more about what we do! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Linus Nilsson linus.nilsson@telavox.com +46708918281 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Telavox AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8167271