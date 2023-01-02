Performance Marketing Specialist
Anyfin AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Anyfin AB i Stockholm
Who we are
Since our start in 2017 we have provided smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where we believe it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health.
So far, we've helped Swedes, Finns, Germans and Norwegian save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher. New markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's financial lives. This means we need more brains and hearts to fuel our growth. That is why we are currently searching for a Performance Marketing Specialist.
What you will be doing
As a Performance Marketing Specialist, we want you to be a part of taking our Performance marketing to the next level, fun right? You will be end-to-end responsible for Anyfin's performance marketing, from long-term strategy to exploring, assessing, and building best practices in additional marketing channels. You will report directly to our Head of Global Performance, Influencer Marketing & New Channels and be a key member of the marketing team as we scale up growth and the organization across Europe.
Who you are
A savvy performance marketer with vast knowledge across paid channels (Paid Social, Display, Native, Affiliate, App).
Analytical mind with a deep passion for numbers and data (advanced Excel skills, SQL is a plus).
Experience in optimally allocating large budgets between channels, funnel optimization and attribution.
Monitor the performance and continuously optimizing the campaigns for the relevant KPIs based on a data-driven approach and learnings from multiple A/B tests.
Contribute for full-cycle creative production, providing data-driven insights to enable further creative development.
An innovative thinker who thrives by coming up with new ideas and using a test-and-learn approach.
Have a customer-centric approach and genuinely believe in our vision of helping millions of people improve their financial life.
3-4 years of experience in performance marketing.
You are excited about working at a startup where the emphasis is on freedom and responsibility.
Fluent in English both speech and writing, a big plus if you speak and write Swedish or German.
We offer you
The chance to be part of something truly amazing. With strong backers and a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
We promise that you will be challenged, and pushed to develop your skill set and get the opportunity to work alongside amazing and smart colleagues.
While we've had a good run so far it is what lies ahead that excites everyone that works here, and we are just getting started. Then there is the compensation package, centrally located cozy office, extra time off on your birthday and a bunch of other benefits as well. But we will get to all that in due time.
For now begin your journey with us by clicking "Apply" below.
We cannot wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-01
E-post: my@anyfin.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application to Anyfin". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Anyfin AB
(org.nr 559094-8005)
Drottninggatan 92 (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7307179