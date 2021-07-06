Performance Marketing Specialist - Apsis International AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and join an exciting MarTech company? Do you love creating, analysing and improving your work constantly? Do conversion rates excite you? Then we might have the position for you! APSIS is looking for a Performance Marketing Specialist to join our high-performing marketing team. As a Performance Marketing Specialist you'll help drive initiatives that will generate both exposure and revenue for APSIS on our key markets.

We're looking for a driven individual with a few years under their belt when it comes to creating and managing digital campaigns. This role fits someone that loves working with conversions and optimisations while creating concrete value for the company.

You'll have joint responsibility over our paid marketing channels and will be expected to ideate, create, execute, measure, improve and report campaigns in cooperation with our current digital experts. You should feel comfortable taking ownership and driving initiatives from start to finish but also understand how your work fits in the bigger picture of the APSIS Marketing machine.

We're looking for a team player that can contribute with their expertise but is also looking for a role that they can grow with.

Requirements

* 2+ years of working in digital/data-driven marketing
* Facebook advertising
* LinkedIn advertising
* Google (search, display and video)
* Conversion optimisation experience
* University degree (or relevant educational background)
* A/B Testing and ROI optimisation

Nice-to-have

* CRM experience
* Google Analytics and Data Studio
* B2B marketing experience
* Marketing/Sales collaboration experience
* SEO experience

About us
At APSIS, we believe in enabling great marketing for our customers. As the leading provider of marketing solutions in the Nordics, our goal is to enable and simplify the workloads of our many global clients every day. We do this by creating simple yet scalable tools within digital marketing, including data management, targeted emails, lead management and e-commerce recovery. At the end of the day, it all comes down to one thing: our clients' marketing success is our success. And we're proud to be there for them, every step of the way. ...Intrigued? Find out more at apsis.com!

Apsis is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at Apsis via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of Apsis. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by Apsis as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means.

