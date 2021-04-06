Performance Marketing Specialist - Sharkmob AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
Performance Marketing Specialist
Sharkmob AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
We are set to launch our first game in 2021. Now we are looking for a Performance Marketing Specialist to bring players into our thrilling Vampire universe through leveraging performance marketing operations across multiple channels!
If you are a self-starter with an analytical mind, creative capabilities, with a "gets-things-done" attitude, who would thrive in a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment, then this is your chance to join Sharkmob's marketing team at a time where you will truly matter! Come on board and let's create a great legacy together!
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with agency partners to plan and execute SEM, database marketing, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Supervise multi-channel performance marketing strategy, covering short and long terms brand growth plans.
Oversee the development of e-marketing content to maintain a consistent brand voice.
Measure and asses the performance of all digital marketing campaigns against our goals (ROI and KPIs).
Evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points.
Identify trends and insights, and help optimize spend and performance based on the insights.
Identify critical conversion and drop off points, and optimize user funnels in collaboration with internal/external partners.
Control the media budget and prepare relevant reports.
Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies through digital marketing.
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in ad campaign management.
Strong analytical skills and data driven thinking.
Experience in optimizing user funnels.
Acute attention to accuracy and detail.
Excellent organizational skills.
A willingness to wear multiple hats and roll up your sleeves to get the job done.
Experience in video games or digital entertainment industry is a plus.
Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks of being a sharkster... Find them here! (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5674477
Sharkmob AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
We are set to launch our first game in 2021. Now we are looking for a Performance Marketing Specialist to bring players into our thrilling Vampire universe through leveraging performance marketing operations across multiple channels!
If you are a self-starter with an analytical mind, creative capabilities, with a "gets-things-done" attitude, who would thrive in a dynamic and entrepreneurial environment, then this is your chance to join Sharkmob's marketing team at a time where you will truly matter! Come on board and let's create a great legacy together!
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with agency partners to plan and execute SEM, database marketing, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Supervise multi-channel performance marketing strategy, covering short and long terms brand growth plans.
Oversee the development of e-marketing content to maintain a consistent brand voice.
Measure and asses the performance of all digital marketing campaigns against our goals (ROI and KPIs).
Evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points.
Identify trends and insights, and help optimize spend and performance based on the insights.
Identify critical conversion and drop off points, and optimize user funnels in collaboration with internal/external partners.
Control the media budget and prepare relevant reports.
Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies through digital marketing.
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in ad campaign management.
Strong analytical skills and data driven thinking.
Experience in optimizing user funnels.
Acute attention to accuracy and detail.
Excellent organizational skills.
A willingness to wear multiple hats and roll up your sleeves to get the job done.
Experience in video games or digital entertainment industry is a plus.
Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks of being a sharkster... Find them here! (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5674477