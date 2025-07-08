Performance Marketing Manager
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 200 employees in 3 countries, 4 000 merchants and 600 000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
We're looking for a Performance Marketing Manager to own and evolve our paid-media acquisition strategy. Reporting directly to the CMO, you'll turn data into growth, maximising every krona we invest.
Responsibilities
Build and execute the annual performance-marketing strategy and OKRs
Manage multi-channel budgets across Google Ads, Paid Social channels (Meta Ads and Tiktok Ads), programmatic display, online video, affiliates and app-install channels
Optimise campaigns daily in order to maximise the marketing ROI across all channels
Run structured A/B- and incrementality-testing roadmap covering creatives, bids, audiences and landing pages
Collaborate with rest of the marketing team to deliver high impact and performing campaigns
Own full-funnel dashboards and surface insights to stakeholders weekly
Launch paid-media plans for new products and markets
Champion attribution, media-mix-model and incrementality initiatives with analytics team
Ensuring robust marketing tracking for reporting and optimisation
Staying on top of the latest trends in digital marketing and proactively test emerging technology
Manage external agency and partner collaborations
Qualifications
5-8 years' hands-on performance-marketing experience, ideally in e-commerce related fields, fintech or other complex environments.
Solid grasp of GDPR and other privacy regulations and how to apply them throughout audience targeting, data collection and attribution.
Proven track record managing highly complex, volume performance based marketing investment
Deep expertise in Google Ads, Paid Social channels (Meta Ads and Tiktok Ads), programmatic DSPs and mobile-measurement partners
Curious, analytical and eager to test, learn and iterate
Fluent in Swedish and English
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr health care allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
Apply today and be a part of Northmill!
