Performance Marketing Director
2024-11-21
John Henric is a successful company in men's fashion with the motto "leading in affordable luxury." They achieve this by selling high-quality products without intermediaries. The company was founded in 2008 by John and Nicklas and is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a results-oriented approach. In recent years, they have undergone significant expansion and now generate an annual revenue of 200 million SEK. The company sells its products through its own e-commerce platform across large parts of the world, as well as in its physical stores located in Sweden and Norway.
Since 2022, the Swedish private equity firm eEquity is an investor with the goal of accelerating John Henric's global growth journey. eEquity specializes in growth investments in companies with digital business models, and its current portfolio includes e.g. NA-KD, iDeal of Sweden, Chimi Eyewear, Aim'n, and Gordon Delivery.
About the role
You will play an important part driving growth and profitability across all digital channels. This is a senior leadership position that combines high-level strategy with hands-on execution, making it ideal for someone who thrives on both shaping the bigger picture and managing the finer details.
Develop, implement, and optimize a comprehensive performance marketing strategy across key channels, ensuring alignment with business goals
Plan, execute, and scale campaigns across multiple markets, with a sharp focus on maximizing ROAS and driving long-term profitability
Use data to continuously track and refine campaigns, identifying opportunities for improvement and ensuring optimal budget allocation and results
Provide clear direction and feedback to produce content that engages, converts, and drives growth
Manage and mentor team members to achieve shared goals
Oversee performance marketing efforts across platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook/Instagram, TikTok, and others, ensuring best practices are followed and performance is optimized
The role is central to the organization and for the right person could be part of the company's management team.
About You
The ideal candidate has experience from growth journeys, and someone who can operate at a high strategic level, shaping long-term plans and driving growth, while also being willing and able to step into the details when needed, such as setting up and managing ads directly.
5+ years of senior-level experience in performance marketing, preferably within fast-growing companies
Proven background in DTC or B2C, experience in B2B marketing is not relevant for this role
Experience working both strategically and operationally across the entire performance marketing spectrum
Demonstrated ability to plan, optimize, and scale campaigns across multiple markets, focusing on maximizing ROAS and profitability
In-depth expertise with major social and digital advertising platforms
Proven track record of setting and tracking KPIs to ensure effective budget management, profitability, and long-term results
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
You are analytical and data-driven, with a strong ability to make informed decisions based on complex data and insights. At the same time, you are hands-on and humble, equally comfortable working at a strategic level while rolling up your sleeves to handle operational tasks when needed. You thrive in fast-paced, dynamic environments and adapt easily to new opportunities and challenges, maintaining focus and agility as priorities shift.
Life at John Henric
At John Henric collaboration is key! We foster an open and curious culture where knowledge is shared, and inspiration flows freely between colleagues. Our work environment offers a balance of freedom and responsibility, giving you the chance to take ownership of your role.
You'll thrive in a setting with extensive opportunities for personal and professional growth. Passion drives us and we take pride in our shared values and believe in maintaining a positive, supportive, and fun workplace. Every team member plays an important role in nurturing that culture. If you're looking to join a dynamic company that values growth, fashion and a strong sense of community, John Henric is the perfect fit.
Application Process
This is a full-time permanent position based at the Head Office in Malmö Hyllie, starting as soon as possible. This recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit, should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out to Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
or Sanny Malmberg at sanny@ecommercerecruit.se
.
