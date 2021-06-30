Performance Marketing Coordinator - Acne Studios AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

Acne Studios AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30Acne Studios is currently recruiting for a Performance Marketing Coordinator within the Growth team. The role will be responsible for performance marketing, experimentation and localisation efforts within South Korea and Japan markets.The Performance Marketing Coordinator role will be based in our headquarters in Stockholm and report directly to the Head of Growth.We offer an international and creative environment in a fast-growing global fashion house. We embrace diversity of our people as well as viewpoints and encourage everyone's individual expression.Main responsibilitiesExecute paid media campaigns on localised search, social and affiliate platforms within South Korea and Japan marketsProactively suggest content for local paid social ads and create briefs for the creative teamAdapt commercial calendar to fit local markets and find new promotional opportunities to grow salesAssist with monthly sales reporting to offer insights into sales results and trends for the key marketsReport on performance of paid media campaigns, along with actionable insights to improve and optimise activity on-goingAssist with A/B-testing and other experimentation in the key markets to find best practice approach to ultimately improve on-site experience and drive salesResponsible for performing regular quality controls of the Korean and Japanese locales on acnestudios.com, securing relevant and accurate translations and identifying areas of improvement and opportunity.Assist with site administration of the Korean and Japanese locales on acnestudios.com including updating keywords and synonym dictionary for on-site search based on common search words and search results.Responsible for proofreading Korean translations of acnestudios.com and for translating shorter texts for the site and for communication materials.Desired qualificationsAt least Bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing or similarAt least 1-3 years' experience in a similar roleOutstanding communication skillsStrong problem-solving skills and a proactive approachHigh attention to detail and accuracyStrong skills in Microsoft Office SuiteFluency in English, Korean and Japanese is required, additional language skills are meritingWork experience within retail and/or the fashion industry is meritingAs we interview candidates continuously we kindly ask you to register your application as soon as possible.We may perform background checks for this position.Acne Studios is a Stockholm based fashion house with a multi-disciplinary heritage. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson's interest in art, architecture and street culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear for men and women. The collections are defined by Jonny Johansson's signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and an eclectic use of materials and custom developed fabrics.Acne Studios is independently owned and has over 60 stores over the world including flagship stores in Paris, London, New York City, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The company has an annual turnover of around 230 MEUR and a total number of staff of more than 800, around 200 are working at the headquarters in Stockholm. Acne Studios also operate offices in Paris, New York, and Shanghai.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30Fast månadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Acne Studios AB5839694