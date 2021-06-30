Performance Marketing Coordinator - Acne Studios AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Performance Marketing Coordinator
Acne Studios AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Acne Studios is currently recruiting for a Performance Marketing Coordinator within the Growth team. The role will be responsible for performance marketing, experimentation and localisation efforts within South Korea and Japan markets.The Performance Marketing Coordinator role will be based in our headquarters in Stockholm and report directly to the Head of Growth.
We offer an international and creative environment in a fast-growing global fashion house. We embrace diversity of our people as well as viewpoints and encourage everyone's individual expression.
Main responsibilities
Execute paid media campaigns on localised search, social and affiliate platforms within South Korea and Japan markets
Proactively suggest content for local paid social ads and create briefs for the creative team
Adapt commercial calendar to fit local markets and find new promotional opportunities to grow sales
Assist with monthly sales reporting to offer insights into sales results and trends for the key markets
Report on performance of paid media campaigns, along with actionable insights to improve and optimise activity on-going
Assist with A/B-testing and other experimentation in the key markets to find best practice approach to ultimately improve on-site experience and drive sales
Responsible for performing regular quality controls of the Korean and Japanese locales on acnestudios.com, securing relevant and accurate translations and identifying areas of improvement and opportunity.
Assist with site administration of the Korean and Japanese locales on acnestudios.com including updating keywords and synonym dictionary for on-site search based on common search words and search results.
Responsible for proofreading Korean translations of acnestudios.com and for translating shorter texts for the site and for communication materials.
Desired qualifications
At least Bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing or similar
At least 1-3 years' experience in a similar role
Outstanding communication skills
Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach
High attention to detail and accuracy
Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite
Fluency in English, Korean and Japanese is required, additional language skills are meriting
Work experience within retail and/or the fashion industry is meriting
As we interview candidates continuously we kindly ask you to register your application as soon as possible.
We may perform background checks for this position.
Acne Studios is a Stockholm based fashion house with a multi-disciplinary heritage. Through founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson's interest in art, architecture and street culture, an alternative path has been found, turning Acne Studios into a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear for men and women. The collections are defined by Jonny Johansson's signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and an eclectic use of materials and custom developed fabrics.
Acne Studios is independently owned and has over 60 stores over the world including flagship stores in Paris, London, New York City, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The company has an annual turnover of around 230 MEUR and a total number of staff of more than 800, around 200 are working at the headquarters in Stockholm. Acne Studios also operate offices in Paris, New York, and Shanghai.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Fast månadslön
Företag
Acne Studios AB
Jobbnummer
5839694
