Performance Manager for a client in Stockholm (hybrid)
2024-02-12
We're on the lookout for a Performance Manager to join a leading safety and security solutions team. Our client is renowned for making the world a safer place by combining technology with a deep understanding of security needs. With a global presence in over 40 countries and a rich history of almost 90 years, they're a trusted name in the industry.
The Performance Management team, consisting of around 20 members, is structured into three key areas: the Project Management Office (PMO), Global Sourcing, and Performance Management itself. This team is dedicated to converting opportunities into actionable plans and achieving reults.
What you'll do:
• Work closely with the VP of Performance Management and the Group CIO, focusing on reporting for various forums like quarterly business reviews, audit committees, and IT management meetings.
• Coordinate these meetings, guide reports from different parts of the organization, and keep track of financials alongside the Finance department.
• Drive, monitor, and summarize performance metrics (OKRs and KPIs) within the IT division, assist leaders with their target reporting, identify opportunities, help in creating business cases, and track the delivery of value.
We're Looking for Someone with:
• Top-notch PowerPoint skills and a successful track record.
• A good grasp of financial concepts and strong analytical abilities.
• Experience dealing with Senior Executives in an International Organization.
• Fluency in both English and Swedish, with exceptional communication and presentation skills.
Selections and interviews are ongoing, so don't wait to apply!
Start: February 26, 2024
End: June 30, 2024
Length: 4 months
Location: Stockholm (hybrid)
Contact person: +46 79 58 555 99
