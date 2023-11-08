Performance Lead - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Service Technology operates in Car Service Business, responsible for making life less complicated for consumers by supplying service providers with safe, sustainable and efficient car service technology solutions in the areas of spare parts, maintenance & repair instructions as well as tools & equipment. The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective, but also how our customers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility.
We work with a responsibility that goes all the way from creation of technical service solutions to information creation and implementation in the markets. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of spare parts and service to our retailers and customers and thereby actively contribute to creating the best car usage experience.
We are now looking for an engaged Performance Lead for the Service Technology department with product knowledge about the aftermarket information.
What you'll do
In your role as Performance Lead, you will work close to the Team and the Product Owner to assist manage the backlog and proactively secure the team 's deliveries (such as Service, Repair and Spare parts information for aftermarket) according to plan. Other responsibilities in the roles include:
• Take lead and develop visualizations of the progress and performance of deliveries. This, together with the Department Operations Lead.
• Elimination of waste and optimizing processes to increase the efficiency.
• Support the team in removing impediments to the team's deliveries.
You will also be a member of the management team at our department. We believe that we are stronger as a team, and we share the responsibility of developing our products and our product teams.
You and your skills
• University Degree within engineering or equivalent and at least 5 years relevant experience (e.g. Project leader, Team leader or similar).
• Experience from the aftermarket, automotive retail- and customer service are meritorious.
• Competence regarding visualization of data is meritorious.
• You are proactive with the ability to identify, evaluate and drive improvement needs.
• You are result driven and structured in your approach with good cross-functional working skills.
• You are fluent in English both verbal and written.
You as a person
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key, hence you have a high drive with a positive attitude and like working with others to reach common goals.
You are curious and have the desire to continuously search for new knowledge and areas to develop.
How To Learn More and Apply
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Johan Jonson at johan.jonson@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at Pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 20 October 2023.
Please note due to GDPR, applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67254-42042411". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8250138