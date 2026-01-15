Performance Engineer-Eats
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a collaborative Performance Engineer with a catalytic background to strengthen our team. Together with the EATS (Exhaust Aftertreatment systems) team you will develop future engines following more stringent legal requirements operating both on diesel and renewable fuels.
Work description:
Key activities working as a Performance Engineer are; test planning, test preparation (HW and SW), engine bench testing, evaluation and documentation where the goal is to find solutions to reach the emission requirements. In addition to this you will be part of cross-functional teams with component owners, engine test engineers and project leaders where you will be responsible for the development of the EATS with support from the EATS team and our sub-suppliers.
Skills & experience required:
• We are looking for a curious person who likes to perform testing and analyzing data to find ways to optimize the performance of the EATS system as well as to be involved in project work.
• You have a catalytical background, preferably with knowledge within performance engine bench testing and/or aftertreatment hardware such as DOC, DPF, SCR, TWC and muffler.
• You have a University Degree in Chemical- or Mechanical Engineering or other similar education.
• Fluent in English both written and spoken. A big plus if you also speak Swedish
• You are curious, supportive and passionate about knowledge sharing
• To be successful in this position you are Structured and analytical and have a passion for product development. You have good communication skills, a collaborative mind-set, and see opportunities instead of problems.
You have experience within emissions, catalysis, aftertreatment system and an understanding of combustion engines.
Additional info:
You need to be located in Sweden and be able to work 100% onsite in Gothenburg
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Performance Engineer-EATS". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9687157