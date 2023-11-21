Performance Driven Content Creator
2023-11-21
About the company
Founded in 2011, Hatstore has experienced rapid growth, prioritizing modernity and innovation. As an employee, you play a crucial role in our ongoing expansion. Built on creativity and innovation, we welcome new ideas and approaches. Committed to sustainability, equality, and diversity, we strive to make a positive impact.
With over 100 employees, Hatstore is a regional winner of "DI Gasell" in 2018 and 2019. As the largest e-commerce company for caps in Northern Europe, we offer 20,000+ unique products across 50+ markets. Our diverse assortment caters to all cap, beanie, and hat enthusiasts. Additionally, we provide custom cap design services, with production taking place in our Kalmar warehouse.
With a strong social media presence boasting 250,000+ Instagram followers and 170,000+ TikTok followers, we also actively engage in Paid Meta Ads & Google Shopping to showcase our latest products, reach new customers & drive results.
The role
We're now looking for a new member of our content production team, with a passion & focus for driving business results through engaging & effective content. As a Performance Driven Content Creator at Hatstore, you will be at the forefront of our content strategy, responsible for conceptualizing, producing, and optimizing compelling content that captivates our audience and drives conversions.
You will join a team of 4 talented creators in their mission to create the best possible content for our organic and paid social media channels, web pages & newsletter. We are looking for someone who is passionate about creating content that works.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and execute content strategies that align with our brand identity and objectives.
Create visually stunning and engaging content for various platforms, including social media, website, and digital advertising.
Collaborate closely with the marketing team to understand target audience and objectives, ensuring content is tailored to drive desired outcomes.
Work closely with business partners to leverage data & optimize content for maximum impact.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices to continuously innovate and improve our content strategies.
Who you are
Are you passionate about creating engaging and impactful content? Do you have a knack for storytelling and a keen eye for visual aesthetics? Are you curious about the psychology of content consumption and marketing strategies? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to showcase your talents and help drive our brand's success.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a content creator or similar role, with a portfolio showcasing your creative work.
Strong storytelling skills and the ability to adapt content to different platforms and target audiences.
A performance-driven mindset, with the ability to analyze data and make data-informed decisions.
Familiarity with social media platforms, Google Analytics, Meta Ads, content management systems, and SEO principles.
Proficiency in camera work & video editing.
Great cooperation skills & the ability to provide constructive feedback
Excellent attention to detail, time management, and organizational skills.
At Hatstore, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment where creativity thrives. We believe in investing in our employees' growth and providing opportunities for professional development.
If you are ready to make a significant impact, join us as a Performance Driven Content Creator and contribute to our mission of delivering exceptional headwear to our customers.
Application
Application is done solely through email. Send your application together with CV, personal letter & portfolio to kevin@hatstore.se
. Mark your e-mail "Performance Driven Content Creator". Interviews are held continuously so make sure to apply right away.
Salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: kevin@hatstore.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Amerikavägen 10
393 56 KALMAR
CMO
Kevin Kenell kevin@hatstore.se
