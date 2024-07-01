Performance Analyst
Performance Analyst to one of the worlds biggest shipping company
We are a market-leading global logistics company listed on the Norwegian Stock Exchange looking for our next talent! We are located in 29 countries and part of a larger corporate group with different businesses spanning the globe.
Our core values are at the heart of how we do things. We believe that most people want to work for a company that tries to do the right thing!
We are looking for a new colleague to join our Business Performance Team, to, by utilizing technology, drive improvements in standardization, automation, and other efficiencies provide the organization value-added data insight through BI & Analytics consumption services and collaborating with cross-functional counterparts.
This involves leveraging Power BI to create visually compelling informative reports that meet internal customer needs and design reports meeting quality assured standards. Maintaining the Business Performance teams existing As-Is reporting environment will also be a continuous task to provide ongoing support and deliver on enhancements from customers "improvement requirements".
The position should excel in creating intuitive visualizations to enhance data comprehension and making these visually appealing. The position will actively seek ways to enhance the user experience through thoughtful design and functionality.
This position supports assisting users in attaining the insights they seek, fostering an evangelist service-oriented mindset to grasp requirements, enabling reporting to evoke a pull effect that leaves users craving more. It also entails serving as an ambassador for data governance, policies, and cross-functional collaboration forums, driving the performance community towards unified action. A charismatic and approachable individual would thrive in this role.
Effective communication is crucial, as the role requires translating complex technical concepts into understandable information for an audience which are some more technical and some less. The position must work seamlessly with cross-functional teams and internal customers.
You will be working with the Business Performance Team and other business leaders; you will collect user requirements across departments and set standards.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Key responsibilities
- The position should excel in creating intuitive visualizations to enhance data consumption experiences.
- Maintenance of existing reports will be required to ensure they keep up with change requests.
- The position should support promoting standardization across WalWil's reporting environments, and flag when they don't for report creators to take corrective action.
- Ownership of keeping internal design principles document up to date, and continuously shape policies as the groups visual identify keeps on maturing.
- Responsible for report education and offering continuous training for new colleagues during their onboarding.
- The position holds accountability to consider user adaptation during the development of reports to ensure their success is anchored early on.
- The developer will proactively gather feedback from users and iterate on report design to enhance usability and overall user satisfaction and conduct proper testing sessions before sign-off and launch.
Profile Requirements and Personal Attributes
- Data enthusiasm and passion comes natural to successful candidates.
- A structured mindset and way of working, Data governance experience is a plus.
- Higher education in either Finance, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Minimum 2-5 years of experience.
- Experience in the Logistics / Transport / Shipping industry is a plus.
- Focus on end user design experience and paths that lead to group wide standardization.
- Strong technical skills working with various types of data, both financial and non-financial.
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel and other BI applications is required. PBI is a plus.
Location base is in Stockholm, some travel is to be expected.
Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging: The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group is an equal opportunity employer that strongly believes in diversity and a value driven culture that makes everyone feel welcome. The successful candidate will enjoy working in a global company with colleagues and stakeholders from different cultures and countries and where English is the working language.
Our WISTA Pledge: The WalWil Group has committed to increase the representation of women in leadership positions to 40% by the year 2030 as part of our commitment to improve gender equality in the maritime sector.
Our values: Speed, Courage, Trust, Imagination & Candor
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
