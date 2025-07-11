People Sustainability Specialist
Introduction
This position is located in Södertälje, Sweden. But for the right person we can make it work with a candidate in another country.
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As part of this transformation - from a producer of trucks, buses and engines to a provider of end-to-end sustainable transport solutions - the company places strong emphasis on digitalisation, electrification and automation. Sustainability is fully integrated into this purpose, including a dedicated focus on People Sustainability.
To strengthen our efforts in this field, we are now looking for a Global People Sustainability Specialist to continue and develop the strategic and operational work related to compliance, due diligence and employer responsibility within People & Culture.
Scania is part of the TRATON Group, which among, others also includes MAN, International, VW T&B.
Job responsibilities
Compliance Coordination
Act as Scania's point of contact for HR compliance matters within the TRATON Group. Align Scania's approach with group-wide regulatory requirements and represent Scania in TRATON compliance forums.
HR Compliance Communication, Training & Audit Readiness
Plan and support the implementation of HR compliance communication and training initiatives, in line with internal policies and audit requirements. Ensure readiness for internal and external assessments, and follow up on audit findings.
Human Rights & Due Diligence
Develop and maintain processes for labour- and human rights due diligence from an employer perspective. Contribute to Scania's risk management process by assisting to identify and assess risks and impacts across Scania's operations and contribute to mitigation strategies.
Whistleblowing & Investigations
Coordinate HR-related whistleblowing cases and serve as a resource for investigators, ensuring quality assurance and alignment with internal and group-level reporting procedures.
Non-Financial Reporting
Support and coordinate Scania's contributions to CSRD/ESRS reporting (particularly S1), including preparation of inputs, tracking of risks, and validation of mitigation measures. Align with Legal, Corporate Sustainability, and the ESG team to ensure consistency in data and narrative.
Stakeholder Engagement
Monitor international trends and regulations and translate them together with TRATON into Scania-relevant practices. Collaborate closely with Legal, Compliance, Corporate Sustainability, the ESG team, and P&C to secure alignment.
External Networks
Represent Scania in relevant international networks and channel insights into the organisation.
Who you are
Academic degree or equivalent competence in a relevant field (e.g. human rights, labour law, human resource compliance)
Proven experience in People Sustainability at a global level, particularly related to human rights and social compliance
Understanding of legal and ESG-related demands (e.g. CSRD, CSDDD)
Experience in project coordination or cross-functional leadership roles
Strong communication skills and proficiency in English (oral and written)
Collaborative and consultative working style
Ability to work independently and drive initiatives forward
Adaptable and experienced in navigating complex or transforming environments
Experience in a global matrix organisation is an advantage
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This is us
People & Culture (P&C) enables managers and employees by creating the conditions they need to succeed, always with proximity to the business.
The People Sustainability team, part of Leadership, Culture & People Sustainability, works cross-functionally to develop and support Scania's employer responsibility in areas such as organisational design, change management, labour relations, social impact, and HR compliance - including human rights. This work is primarily executed through collaboration with the global and local P&C organisations and through active engagement with the TRATON Group.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-09. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Willem Mos, Functional Lead & COE Coordinator, wim.mos@scania.com
