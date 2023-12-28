People Partner
Are you experienced within the role as a People Partner but wish that your day was a bit pinker? Then foodora is the place for you! Our People & Culture department is looking for a People Partner who is eager to apply their expertise on the q-commerce company on everybody's lips! We dare to drive change, add business value and create the best workplace possible! If you are craving a role where you really can make an impact - this is your time to shine!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Support your Managers in everything HR so that they can succeed in their roles as leaders. For example organizational development, labor law, staff cases, change management, HR-tools and processes.
Establish a strategic partnership with your business area as a part of the department leadership team/teams.
Driving projects within people and assuming responsibility for driving and developing an area within P&C such as employee engagement, well being etc.
Be an important part of the friendly and ambitious People & Culture department with 20 colleagues, divided into People Partnering and People Operations.
WHO YOU ARE
Independent - You are comfortable taking initiatives and staying motivated when facing obstacles.
Relationship building - You understand the importance of building great relationships and know how to nurture them.
Communicative - You are a skilled communicator who can help others understand complex problems as well as using communication as a tool for relational goals.
Business minded - You have the ability and interest to see how the People & Culture department are adding value to our business.
QUALIFICATIONS
Approx 5 years experience from working within HR which of some as a people partner / HRBP
Bachelor's degree within a relevant field
Knowledge & experience of working with Swedish labor law
Fluent in Swedish & English
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
Digital HR interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
WHO WE ARE
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions and ideas. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and we hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, lifeatfoodora_se, to see what's going on right now.
