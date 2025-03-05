People Operations Manager
2025-03-05
Job title: People Operations Manager
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely in either Sweden or Malta.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing. With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence? People Operations is a fundamental part of the Employee Experience function here at Play'n GO, which also comprises HR, L&D, Reward, Talent etc... Being a global organisation, it is vital that we have HR representation in all of our operating jurisdictions. And each country has its own labour laws, ways of operating and quite specific requirements. Being able to work with the HR leads in each country, defining and optimising processes, connecting outputs to the business, but also, and most importantly, leading the team to success, are the core requirements of this role. It is a fine balance, and not something that exists in many people. But if you have that process-driven mindset, alongside the ability to lead a team of professionals in the HR space, across 8 locations, then please, read on... What the role entails
Proactive leadership of a team of HR professionals across our global jurisdictions in Europe, Asia, and the United States
In-depth analysis and optimisation of the processes, procedures and systems that sit within the People Operations team
Beyond reproach adherence to local labour laws, ensuring ongoing training and development to keep up-to-date with any recent changes or developments
Be the GO-to authority on all things HR system related, supporting the wider business, especially managers, with any updates or changes, to ensure all employee records are managed to the highest standard
Be the main point of contact for our HR Business Partners, supporting them to, in turn, support the business to be able to operate at the highest level
Have a broad depth of knowledge on global labour laws and policies, to be able to communicate at the appropriate level with external partners, such as lawyers and other intermediaries
What we ask of you
Strong experience of leading a team of HR professionals across countries and cultures
An analytical mind, focused on using data to provide concrete solutions
A background in the use of HR systems, with the ability to spot potential upgrades, new uses and optimisation opportunities
A desire to continually enhance the employee experience
Fluency in English, both oral and written
Creation of a set of standards in process use, analysis, review, driving consistent behaviours from both your team and the wider business
What's in it for you? If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate. GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitmentto this sets the standard for our industry. Ersättning
