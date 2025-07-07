People & Production Manager - Assembly & Delivery
2025-07-07
Are you an ambitious and driven leader ready to take the next step in your career? At Svenska Fönster, we offer a unique opportunity to take a big step in your career and lead a large production area in an international industrial environment - from the heart of Sweden.
Your Opportunity
We're looking for a future People & Production Manager to lead our assembly and delivery operations - a critical part of our window manufacturing process. You will manage approximately 200 employees through a team of six first-line managers and two process developers. This is a high-impact leadership role with real influence over performance, people development, and operational excellence.
You'll work closely with our Senior Director, Head of Operations Sweden, and be part of his production management team, contributing to both strategic initiatives and day-to-day operations. With around 600 colleagues at our Edsbyn site, you'll join a growing team in a company that's shaping the future. This isn't a remote role - it's hands-on, high-impact, and rooted in Edsbyn.
Who You Are
You may not have held a top production role yet - but you're ready for it. You have already worked as minimum a line manager or supervisor in a manufacturing environment and gained experience in leading people, handling HR-related tasks, and driving improvements. Now, you're ready to take the next leap.
We're looking for someone who is:
A confident and inclusive leader with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.
Experienced in a manufacturing or industrial setting.
Structured, proactive, and performance-driven.
Holding a university degree in engineering, production, or a related field.
Eager to develop, challenge the status quo, and grow with the role.
You need to be proficient in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus.
Why Edsbyn?
Choosing to live and work in Edsbyn means embracing balance. You'll find proximity to nature, space for family life, and a welcoming community - all while making a real impact in a globally connected business. We see this location not as a limitation, but as a lifestyle advantage for those who value both career and quality of life.
Why Svenska Fönster?
Svenska Fönster is one of Sweden's leading window manufacturers and part of the international Dovista Group. We combine strong local roots with global ambition. In our operations, we value safety, sustainability, innovation, and - above all - people. With us, you'll find:
* A unique opportunity to lead and shape a key part of our production
* Support from an experienced leadership team
* A company culture driven by progress and collaboration
* Room to grow - personally and professionally
Want to make a real impact? Apply now and become a key part of our success!
Application
This recruitment is managed in collaboration with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson at +46 70 377 06 64 or marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Please submit your CV - no cover letter is needed. Instead, we kindly ask you to answer three initial questions. Apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-08-10. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Svenska Fönster is part of the Dovista Group, which employs approximately 6,600 people and is the leading supplier of vertical windows and exterior doors in Europe, with strong brands and deep local roots. The group is owned by VKR Holding - a Danish family- and foundation-owned company with around 19,000 employees in nearly 40 countries. In Sweden, the Dovista Group currently consists of three companies: Svenska Fönster, Mockfjärds Fönster, and Velfac, with a combined turnover of around SEK 2 billion and approximately 600 employees. Ersättning
