People & Payroll Operations Specialist
Talentech AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talentech AB i Stockholm
Do you want to work broadly within HR with a focus on payroll, while also helping improve how we work with our processes?
We are now looking for a People & Payroll Operations Specialist to take a central role in ensuring smooth and efficient HR and payroll operations in an international organization. In this role, you will work closely with the business, Finance, and our external payroll partners to ensure that our payroll process runs seamlessly - from data quality to delivery. You will also be a key point of contact for employees on HR and payroll-related matters, contributing to a positive employee experience. This position can be based at any of our offices in Sweden.
About the role
As a People & Payroll Operations Specialist, you will play a key role in coordinating and quality-assuring the payroll process across multiple countries, in close collaboration with external payroll providers.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Coordinating the end-to-end payroll process together with external payroll providers
• Ensuring accurate and timely delivery of payroll data (salary changes, absences, benefits, etc.)
• Acting as the main point of contact towards payroll vendors, managing communication, follow-ups, and improvements
• Supporting monthly payroll cycles, including deadlines, approvals, and follow-ups
• Performing data validation and checks to ensure accurate HR and payroll data
• Responding to employee inquiries related to payroll and general HR matters
• Managing onboarding, offboarding, and other parts of the employee lifecycle
• Maintaining and updating HR systems and employee data
• Contributing to process improvements, systems, and ways of working
• Supporting recruitment coordination and internal culture/communication initiatives when needed
Who we are looking for
• You have a degree in HR or a related field
• You have experience working with or close to payroll processes (e.g. coordination, input, validation)
• You have a strong interest in HR, payroll, and process improvement
• You are detail-oriented, structured, and organized
• You are communicative and enjoy working with multiple stakeholders
• You have a strong service mindset and enjoy helping others
• You are proactive, solution-oriented, and take initiative
• You are eager to learn and develop - you don't need to know everything from the start
• It's a plus if you have:
• Experience from an international or multi-country organization
• Experience working with external payroll providers or HR systems
About us
Talentech has now become the leading Nordic HR platform, with over NOK 700M in revenue, 4,000 customers, and 1.2 million users. By bringing together two market leaders, we combine deep expertise, a strong local presence, and a shared ambition: to elevate the employee journey across the Nordics.
Together, we support organizations throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from attracting and recruiting the right talent to onboarding, developing, engaging, and retaining people over time. By uniting our strengths, we create a more seamless, connected, and impactful experience for both HR teams and employees.
The merger of Grade and Talentech is not just about scale, it's about raising the standard. With broader capabilities, deeper insights, and stronger collaboration across markets, we are better equipped than ever to help our customers build thriving workplaces where people grow and businesses succeed.
Talentech is now uniquely positioned to shape the future of work in the Nordics, together with our customers.
Our Recruitment Process
We review applications continuously and may fill the position before the closing date. Candidates who best match the role will first receive online tests, followed by a phone interview. Next comes a competency-based interview after which we will take references.
Does this sound like you? We would love to learn more about you, so please send in your application! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talentech AB
(org.nr 556675-7810), http://www.talentech.com Arbetsplats
Talentech Jobbnummer
9814051