People & Culture Specialist within Payroll
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people.
This position is based in Supply Area North which is a part of IKEA Supply and is responsible for different business units across the IKEA value chain. The role of IKEA Supply is to supply the IKEA range at the lowest total cost, making high quality available to the customer under good social and environmental conditions.
People & Culture Centre of Expertise in Inter IKEA Group SE provides a wide scope of services to secure a seamless co-worker experience in areas such as Labor Law, Compensation & Benefits, Payroll, Mobility, Work environment and Co-worker relations.
Job Description
If you are the right person for this position, we can offer you an assignment in a global organization where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
As People & Culture Specialist within Payroll you will work in a team with close colleagues and in cooperation with stakeholders.
You will lead all activities associated with resolving inquiries within the payroll scope, including investigating problems, determining solutions, providing copies of forms and change documents, tax documents, explaining check data, solving bank problems, and communicating outcomes.
In this role you will be responsible for the correction period between the stakeholders and the external payroll team to secure a correct payroll cycle, this can include analyzing and calculating of vacation balances, correction of time balances connecting to overtime and flex and manual adjustments.
This scope also includes:
Project responsibility e.g. new Wage Types, reporting, meaning owning Change Request from start till end
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders
Network-leader within the Payroll-area
Calculation of salaries, wages, allowances, deductions, bonuses, commissions
Processing and calculating all employee compensation, including salaries and wages, commissions, special payments
Employment/Wage verification
Balancing and controlling the pay processing cycle; scheduling the pay cycle
Preparation, coordination, and submission of garnishments
Balancing and control of deduction output
Distribution and journalization of salary
Compilation and calculation of time collection records
Audit support specific to time collection
Co worker support reg. question around their Salary/Payslip
Qualifications
Does this sound like the right challenge for you? To be successful in this role we believe you are result-oriented with high energy and have a self-driven way of working. You also have a strong foundation both living and sharing the IKEA culture and values.
At IKEA we always see opportunities to renew and improve so we are looking for you with a curious mindset!
Additionally, you have:
An understanding of HR principles, policies, and best practices
You preferably have a degree and prior experience in payroll administration
Previous project management skills are an advantage
You enjoy working with systems, reports and data and you like ensuring efficiency in processes
Excellent attention to details and the ability to work under pressure
Excel skills are required
Experience using of our HR-system Workday is a merit
As we work in an international environment, written and spoken English skills are required.
Additional information
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world leader in life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
We look forward to receiving your application! (In English). We will interview continuously, so please send us your application online as soon as possible, but no later than 16th of August 2024.
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you would like to know more about the position, please reach out to Hiring Manager Peter Gaudig | peter.gaudig@inter.ikea.com
