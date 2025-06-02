People & Culture Specialist
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla administratörsjobb i Älmhult
2025-06-02
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. The role of the People and Culture department is to establish IKEA as the preferred employer by attracting those who share the IKEA values, ensuring development for all co-workers, inspiring them to perform and remain with IKEA.
Supply Area North is the regional home for co-workers from different Business Units and Functions within Supply. With approximately 1400 co-workers in 5 offices (Älmhult, Malmö, Dortmund, and Kaunas) it is an inspirational environment with people and business in focus.
Job Description
Creating a better everyday life for the many people includes creating a better everyday life for our co-workers - this has always been our Human Resource Idea. We are down-to-earth and we care about the reality of our people, customers, and suppliers.
The role of the People & Culture Recruiter is to establish IKEA as a great place to work by attracting people who live our values, who are experts in life at home and who care about customers. Our assignment is also to support the business in ensuring development for all co-workers, inspiring them to perform and grow with IKEA. This we do by working in partnership with the business staff functions and actively contributing to the growth of business through people. We also secure that the appropriate HR processes and compliance are implemented.
About the assignment.
As a People & Culture Recruiter you are expected to provide HR expertise and ensuring that the local HR processes for recruitments are put into practice in the most effective and efficient way. You will be in contact with various stakeholders, both internal and external, on a daily basis.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Perform Value-based recruitment, secure EDI - Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Empower IKEA Employer branding
Secure well-functioning and compliant administrative tasks
Take actions in case of deviations or improvement potentials
Support with facilitating trainings session
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Qualifications
As a person you need to be passionate about people and motivated to secure good HR compliance. You are self-reliant and motivated with the ability to work as part of a team as well as independently and have the ability to establish trustful relationships.
Furthermore, you have good administrative, communication and documentation skills and you are ambitious to learn and develop within IKEA. And last but not least that you are passionate about the IKEA culture and values and the IKEA Brand.
We believe that you have a lot of energy, a strong drive and high commitment. You enjoy working in a diverse and changing environment where you get the opportunity to learn and develop.
To be successful in this role you need to have:
Relevant experience and/or education in the Human Resource field
Experience with various HR systems/processes
Good knowledge in Microsoft office
Knowledge/experience of IKEA systems and ways of working is an advantage
Ability to communicate confidently and clearly in English, both verbally and in writing
Additional information
Please note this position is based in Älmhult, Sweden. This is a temporary position for 12 months
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please send your questions through our application portal Smart Recruiters,
Please apply in English before 12th June 2025. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously so don't delay, send us your application soon as possible!
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9369233