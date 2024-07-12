People & Culture Partner
2024-07-12
Are you a result-oriented team player, with passion for people and excellent communication and networking skills? And do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new challenges and possibilities? Then please continue to read because you might very well be the one that we are looking for!
About us
"The world's most desired truck brand with industry leading performance and the most successful customers" is looking for a new member to the People & Culture Partner team in Volvo Trucks HQ. As People & Culture Partner, you have responsibility to drive the P&C agenda in one or more of Volvo Trucks HQ/RVC (Regional Value Chain) functions, headed by a member of Volvo Trucks EMT.
There are exiting times within the transport industry, with new disruptive technologies evolving, changing the whole industry. We are looking for you who are interested to join us on this journey and contribute to building a high performing organization by attracting, motivating, developing, and retaining talents. You will be instrumental ensuring that Volvo Trucks is prepared for the challenges today and for the future. In this position you report to the VP People & Culture of Volvo Tucks HQ & RVC and are a member of a team of 5 dedicated People & Culture professionals.
Mission / Scope of position
The mission of this role is to advise, challenge and support management teams and individual managers on all P&C related issues that drive business growth and contribute to meeting business goals. This involves translating business strategy into aligned P&C plans and activities and ensuring they are delivered in the business.
Key responsibilities
* In dialogue with managers, take lead in identifying P&C-related issues that will influence the implementation of business strategy.
* Drive talent and people management within assigned organization with focus on ensuring succession planning and people development.
* Be an active contributor to the P&C team of Volvo Trucks, driving initiatives and implement common decisions within your area of responsibility.
* Be pro-active and support as a generalist within all disciplines of P&C. Cooperate and coordinate within the P&C community to ensure effective joint delivery of P&C services.
* Drive use of best practice, tools, and approaches to enhance effectiveness and to attract, develop and retain high performing employees.
* Champion our desired culture aimed at giving Volvo Trucks a strong image as a great place to work and drive growth in "Our Values".
* Change management support to the business, to accelerate the transformation of our company.
Profile
We believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference in this role! If you see yourself working in an environment that challenges you to combine your excellent communication skills with your passion for P&C strategy and hands on implementation, then we believe you have the right mindset to be successful in this position. Furthermore, we think you have the following skills and experience:
* University degree in P&C or related fields and minimum 5-6 years of P&C experience
* Business understanding from a P&C perspective and experience from working in all P&C processes
* Ability to work successfully in a global organization and within a broad range of client groups
* Structured with ability to create trustful relations and to network effectively
* Strong drive and energy level with a senior approach
* Proactive and solution oriented with a lot of integrity
* Demonstrated experience in coaching and facilitation
* Great communication skills and knowledge in both English and Swedish
In addition to this, you have the ability to face changes and adapt quickly. It is also important that you can work independently and take own initiatives. However, teamwork is a success factor in the Volvo Trucks People & Culture team, and we support each other to achieve maximum results.
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience and contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Finally, we hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you!
We strive for gender balance and believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce creates competitive advantage. It is our people that make the difference!
Are you recognizing yourself in our description? Send in your application and take the next step in your career with us!
For further information please contact:
Anna Ekelund, VP People & Culture Volvo Trucks HQ & RVC, anna.ekelund@volvo.com
