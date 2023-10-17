People & Culture Manager
2023-10-17
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our People & Culture team.
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS platform for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of People & Culture Manager, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.
About the role
In the role of People & Culture Manager, you have a broad and important role in developing our organization. You will be located in our Stockholm office and work in close cooperation with the People & Culture team, located in Malmö, Oslo and Copenhagen. Your responsibilities will encompass various aspects of People & Culture, including:
Continuous development of HR-processes and policies
Supporting managers in Stockholm with HR-related matters
Recruitment and onboarding of new employees
Coaching and leadership development
Follow-up on job satisfaction and change management
Our digital HR solutions BOB and Teamtailor
Everything that contributes to continuing to develop our fantastic workplace and culture
You will be a key player in supporting the company's continued growth journey and there will be great development opportunities when you join Position Green at an early stage.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We believe that you have a positive attitude, natural curiosity and good sense of humor. You thrive in change, contribute to continuous improvement, and possess a strong business focus. You take great ownership of your tasks and have the ability to structure and prioritize the right things. Building relationships with colleagues and candidates at all levels comes naturally to you. You look forward to working in a fast growing company and are driven by contributing to positive change.
To succeed in this role we believe you have:
A few years of experience in a broad HR role
Great knowledge and work experience in Swedish labor law and work environment regulations in Sweden
A degree in human resource management or similar studies
Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English
What we offer you
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organizations.
You'll get fair compensation and benefits, including:
Competitive compensation.
Wellness allowance of 5 000 SEK/year
25 vacation days
Monthly day off" - in addition to annual vacation days
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. Planned start-up for the position is as soon as possible.
For further information or any inquiries please reach out to Ida Skagne, Talent Acquisition Specialist, ida.skagne@positiongreen.com
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-04
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
